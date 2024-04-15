Real MPG: most economical petrol cars

In these environmentally aware days, many drivers are making the switch to electric power. But rumours of petrol's demise are greatly exaggerated, because it still has an important part to play – and some of the most efficient cars you can buy run on the stuff.

A petrol engine is particularly well suited to a small car; when you combine a small petrol engine with a lightweight car, the result can be excellent real-world fuel economy. But, which are the most fuel-efficient petrol cars on sale? Here we count down the 10 most economical we've ever tested – which is led by the remarkable Suzuki Ignis – and name the petrol-powered models that performed the worst.

Each car has been classified according to how it performed in our Real MPG testing, and for consistency, we've included mild hybrids but excluded other forms of hybrid engine.

How we test for a car's Real MPG

In most cases, official WLTP or NEDC fuel economy figures are more generous than you might find in the real world. So, for that reason, we carry out Real MPG tests.

Each car that we test is driven on a rolling road under laboratory conditions to ensure the most accurate results. That means that uncontrollable variables – such as weather or traffic – don't affect our readings. However, the simulated route the cars take is based on one in the real world.

We also check the tyre pressures of each car and set the climate control to 21 degrees. If the car has manual air conditioning, the temperature is set to its midway point, and the fan speed to its lowest setting.

We calculate the Real MPG results using data from an exhaust connection, which allows the car's emissions to be measured every second.

