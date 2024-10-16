New Tesla Model Y seven-seater revealed: electric SUV gets optional third row
The Tesla Model Y is now available with seven seats as a £2500 option, but only with the Long Range AWD version...
On sale: December 2024 | Price from: £54,490
The Tesla Model Y is already the most popular electric SUV in the UK. So, with that in mind, how do you boost its appeal even further? By adding a seven-seater version, of course.
Indeed, the Model Y can now be specified as a seven-seater for the first time, but only for the Long Range AWD version. It’s an optional extra and it will cost £2500 on-top of the list price for the five-seater version.
With all seven seats in place, the Model Y offers up to 363 litres of boot space – that’s more than a Kia EV9 and Peugeot e-5008. However, it’s worth noting Tesla measures the space from floor to ceiling; most other manufacturers quote the space below the parcel shelf. Even so, the Model Y still has one of the biggest boots of any electric SUV, particularly with the five-seater version where it offers up to 854 litres of space.
Interestingly, the seven-seater electric SUV class is growing at quite a pace, with the EV9 and e-5008 leading the charge (if you pardon the pun). Previously, it was only the Mercedes EQB and the now off-sale Tesla Model X that were available with seven seats.
Prices for the seven-seater Model Y start from £54,490, which includes the extra £2500 mentioned previously on top of the five-seater version of the Long Range AWD car. That’s more than the e-5008, but less than the EV9.
Interestingly, Tesla has added a new Long Range RWD variant to the Model Y line-up (lifting the official range to 373 miles), as well as the seven-seater option, quite late into the car’s life-cycle. Next year, the Model Y is expected to be heavily revised to bring it inline with the new Tesla Model 3, with changes to the exterior and interior design, as well as updates to the electric motor and battery. Sales for that car are expected to commence early in 2025.
