New Tesla Model Y seven-seater revealed: electric SUV gets optional third row

Prices for the seven-seater Model Y start from £54,490, which includes the extra £2500 mentioned previously on top of the five-seater version of the Long Range AWD car. That’s more than the e-5008, but less than the EV9.

Interestingly, Tesla has added a new Long Range RWD variant to the Model Y line-up (lifting the official range to 373 miles), as well as the seven-seater option, quite late into the car’s life-cycle. Next year, the Model Y is expected to be heavily revised to bring it inline with the new Tesla Model 3, with changes to the exterior and interior design, as well as updates to the electric motor and battery. Sales for that car are expected to commence early in 2025.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Read more: Best electric SUVs >>