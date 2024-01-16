2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Home
Awards
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best family electric SUV for long journeys
WhatCarAwards banner - desktop
sponsored

In association with MotorEasy

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best family electric SUV for long journeys

This class embraces a useable driving range and fast charging tech, but the best must also be hugely practical and loaded with great tech...

Best family electric SUV for long journeys

Tesla Model Y Long Range

Blackhorse What Car? Awards logo
Read review Find deals
Tesla Model Y front driving

If you do long journeys regularly, three words give the Tesla Model Y the edge over rivals: ‘Tesla Supercharger network’. Fast, dependable and plentiful, these public rapid chargers are open only to Tesla owners in many locations (and where non-Tesla owners can use them, they pay more for the privilege).

Tesla Model Y interior front seats

The Model Y puts the electricity you fill it with to good use, too, being nearly as efficient as its Tesla Model 3 saloon sibling. Our favourite Long Range version promises 331 miles between charges, and it gets closer to matching its official figure in real-world use than most electric cars. We managed 304 miles on a warm day, and its 250kW peak charging rate means stops to ‘refuel’ won’t take long.

Few rivals can match the Model Y for practicality, either, thanks to its huge main boot and additional space under the bonnet. If it were a bit comfier and quieter, it might have beaten the Kia EV6.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Car of the Year 2024 winners >>

Car of the Year

Category winners

Small Car of the Year
Renault Clio with COTY 2024 logo
Family Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla with COTY 2024 logo
Hot Hatch of the Year
Mercedes-AMG A45 with COTY 2024 logo
Small SUV of the Year
Lexus LBX with COTY 2024 logo
Family SUV of the Year
Kia Sportage with COTY 2024 logo
Plug-in Hybrid of the Year
Mazda MX-30 R-EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric Car of the Year
MG 4 EV with COTY 2024 logo
Small Electric SUV of the Year
Smart #1 with COTY 2024 logo
Family Electric SUV of the Year
Kia EV6 with COTY 2024 logo
Executive Car of the Year
Tesla Model 3 with COTY 2024 logo
Estate Car of the Year
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports with COTY 2024 logo
7-Seater of the Year
Land Rover Defender with COTY 2024 logo
Luxury Car of the Year
BMW X7 with COTY 2024 logo
Coupé/Convertible of the Year
BMW 4 Series with COTY 2024 logo
Sports SUV of the Year
Ford Puma ST with COTY 2024 logo
Sports Car of the Year
Porsche Cayman GTS with COTY 2024 logo
Performance Car of the Year
BMW M3 Touring with COTY 2024 logo
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO