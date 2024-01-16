Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best family electric SUV for long journeys

If you do long journeys regularly, three words give the Tesla Model Y the edge over rivals: ‘Tesla Supercharger network’. Fast, dependable and plentiful, these public rapid chargers are open only to Tesla owners in many locations (and where non-Tesla owners can use them, they pay more for the privilege).

The Model Y puts the electricity you fill it with to good use, too, being nearly as efficient as its Tesla Model 3 saloon sibling. Our favourite Long Range version promises 331 miles between charges, and it gets closer to matching its official figure in real-world use than most electric cars. We managed 304 miles on a warm day, and its 250kW peak charging rate means stops to ‘refuel’ won’t take long.

Few rivals can match the Model Y for practicality, either, thanks to its huge main boot and additional space under the bonnet. If it were a bit comfier and quieter, it might have beaten the Kia EV6.