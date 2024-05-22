Best used small cars for less than £10,000

Small cars are the jacks of all trades. They can be a hoot to drive, they can be compact premium vehicles, ideal for congested city streets, and they can be reliable, good-value transport serving as a second family car.

Deciding which used version to buy can be daunting, though, because of the sheer diversity of what’s available today. For example, for our self-imposed £10,000 budget, you could go for an evergreen such as the Seat Ibiza or splash out on something more fashionable such as the Audi A1 or Mini.

Rest assured, there’s something for everyone and our list aims to reflect this - starting with our top choice, the Ford Fiesta. Take a look at our top 10 and see what takes your fancy.