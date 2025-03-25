Deal of the Day: Buy a Hyundai Tucson from £275 per month
The Hyundai Tucson is spacious and well-equipped, and you could get one from just £275 per month...
Family SUVs are like the bread and butter of the car industry right now, and if you’re the market for one, the Hyundai Tucson might be high up on your list. And with our leasing deals, you could put one on your driveway from just £275 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 36-month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £3305.04. Yet even on a more common 36-month,10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2014.74), monthly payments are just £335.79.
The Tucson is available with a range of petrol, mild-hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, and they each come with plenty of pep. The plug-in hybrid, which is our Deal of the Day, has 249bhp and an electric-only range of 43 miles, beating rivals such as the Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage.
The Tucson also offers a soft, controlled ride and is pleasantly refined at low speeds. Inside, there’s a nice array of physical buttons and dials that are easy to operate on the move. There’s also plenty of standard kit, as is typical with Hyundai, so you get a sat-nav, Bluetooth connectivity, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay at no extra cost.
Where the Tucson really excels, though, is in practicality. There’s plenty of front and rear space for even the tallest of passengers, and boot space is not lacking either, at 558 litres in the plug-in hybrid models.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Hyundai Tucson deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
