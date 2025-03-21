Deal of the Day: Buy a Dacia Spring from £173 per month

The Spring also offers a pleasantly lofty driving position, which is ideal for driving around town. Physical buttons for adjusting the temperature and turning off safety assist functions are also a highlight.

Don’t let its compact size fool you – the Spring gets an impressive 308 litres of boot space, which is more than rivals such as the Leapmotor T03 and Mini Cooper Electric can provide.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Dacia Spring deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.

