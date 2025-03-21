Deal of the Day: Buy a Dacia Spring from £173 per month
The Dacia Spring is nippy and comfortable, and you could get one from just £172 per month...
If you’re in need of an electric car that’s nippy and can complete short trips in comfort, then the Dacia Spring is well worth considering – and you could put one on your driveway from just £172 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 36-month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £2,075.16. Yet even on a more common 36-month,10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1,262.40), monthly payments are just £210.40.
See all Dacia Spring lease deals
All versions of the Spring get the same 26.8kWh battery, but you can opt for one of two power outputs from the electric motor: 44bhp or 64bhp. We’ve tested the 64bhp version, and while it has some modest figures compared to rivals such as the Citroën ë-C3, it feels pleasantly punchy.
The 44bhp motor, which is our Deal of the Day, is slightly more conservative but should feel right at home on city streets where you’re unlikely to venture above 30mph. It should be comfortable, too, with suspension that does a good job at soaking up imperfections in the road.
The Spring also offers a pleasantly lofty driving position, which is ideal for driving around town. Physical buttons for adjusting the temperature and turning off safety assist functions are also a highlight.
Don’t let its compact size fool you – the Spring gets an impressive 308 litres of boot space, which is more than rivals such as the Leapmotor T03 and Mini Cooper Electric can provide.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Dacia Spring deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
