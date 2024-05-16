Best steering wheel locks 2024 - tried and tested
A steering wheel lock can be an effective – and visible – theft deterrent. We've tested and rated five of the best...
Someone once said that if you’re in a group being chased by a lion, you don't need to run faster than the lion; you just need to run faster than the others in the group. A similar principle applies to car security. You don't necessarily need to make your car the hardest to steal; you just need to make it more difficult than the one it is parked next to.
Effective security is about building layers of protection. Many cars will have an alarm and immobiliser fitted from the factory, for example.
However, clever thieves can still bypass your car’s built-in security systems, often by getting hold of – or cloning – the keys themselves. This allows them to disable the vehicle’s security and start the engine, which is where aftermarket security comes in.
One of the most effective and usable examples of this is a steering wheel lock. Not only should this prevent the vehicle from being driven if the thieves enter, disable the security and start the engine; it is also a highly visible deterrent that will help dissuade opportunist thieves.
Below you’ll find our pick of the best steering locks in the UK. At the end of the page, we’ll explain how we selected, tested and rated them, plus we’ll provide an overview of the security ratings you should always look for when buying a steering wheel lock, as well as a guide on how to buy the right steering wheel lock for you.
- Best for ease of use – Milenco
- Best for immobilisation – Armaplate Resolute
- Best value – Stoplock Pro
Best steering wheel locks 2024
Milenco High Security steering wheel lock -Best for ease of use
What Car? Rating 5/5
Milenco makes a huge range of security products for cars as well as caravans and motorhomes and motorcycles, where theft is a major concern. Its basic operation sees a metal arm fit to the steering wheel and prevents the wheel from being turned. If a thief can start the vehicle, they can’t drive it away, regardless whether it’s under its own steam or being pushed or towed by another vehicle.
The Milenco lock comprises two metal pins that are slid either side of a spoke on the steering wheel and a rotating metal section that locks behind them which prevents the device from being removed. It can be stored with the pins open, negating the need for the keys to fit it. It’s also bright yellow so is highly visible – although it is also available in silver if you want something slightly less conspicuous.
It’s very easy to fit and use – the easiest here – and once fitted, the wheel was prevented from turning by the lock hitting the A-pillar and the seat of our test Volvo. It’ll strike the thighs of anyone trying to drive the car away, too. It feels solid, and while a simple concept, it works effectively. The addition of Sold Secure approval adds a layer of reassurance that it offers significant resistance to attack. It also fitted the Renault Trafic perfectly, but the pins were slightly too close together to allow them to fit either side of the Mini’s wide twin spokes, where it would have to sit just on the steering wheel rim.
Tester’s insight
“I was impressed by how easy this was to use while feeling very effective at the same time. It’s clearly well designed and made, as evidenced by its Sold Secure Gold rating and its light weight means you can always keep it close to hand so there is less chance of forgetting – or not bothering – to fit it. If we were splitting hairs, I'd like it to be slightly longer but there is also a Commercial version, designed for vans and motorhomes, with a 155mm-longer arm if you want to really limit steering wheel movement. It’s good value too.”
Buy it if
- You want the simplest lock to fit
- You want an effective, approved device
Don't buy it if
- You want complete coverage of your wheel
- You want the longest arm possible (in a car version)
The facts
|
Size
|
550 mm x 123 mm x 40mm
|
Weight
|
2210g
|
Length of arm
|
550 mm
|
Alarm?
|
N
|
Points of contact
|
2
|
Keys
|
3
|
Lock without keys?
|
Y
|
Sold Secure rating
|
Gold
|
Secured by Design approved?
|
Y
|
Fitting time
|
5sec
|
Removal time
|
6sec
Armaplate Resolute - Best for immobilisation
What Car? Rating 4/5
£199 (Sold Secure Gold) £299 (Sold Secure Diamond), armaplate.com
The Resolute from Armaplate is just one of its vehicle security products and is a variation on a theme; it is designed to lock the vehicle’s steering wheel and brake pedal together, adding a further level of prevention to the vehicle being driven or pushed away. If the thief is able to start the vehicle – the brakes will be inoperable.
The unit comes in two pieces; one attaches to the brake pedal and the other slides through a gap between spokes of the steering wheel and locks the two together, so the pedal cannot be depressed and the wheel can't be turned. There are two versions available; we tested the Sold Secure Gold-approved version, although a Diamond-approved version is claimed to offer even greater attack resistance.
Clearly for this device to work, and as specified in the instructions, the steering wheel must be moved to its position closest to the brake pedal to minimise any play that could be exploited. However, due to the relatively low weight of the device, it is easy to fit once this has been done. The lower half fits and twists over the brake pedal and the top half is inserted through the wheel; the snap-shut locking pin closes it all.
Once fitted, it has a very solid and reassuring feel to it and it is nicely made. There’s minimal movement even with the vehicle’s steering lock disengaged and there’s no movement in the brake pedal. However, the fitting time shows it takes longer than some others here, even with our Volvo’s steering wheel in its usual position. Once fitted, it was possible to push the steering wheel in and twist the bottom section of the Resolute off the brake pedal – hence the requirement to position the steering wheel correctly. It's not a huge issue – just a bit time-consuming and a little more involved than some of the others.
We also found it was impossible to exit the vehicle with the Resolute fitted to the Renault van, as we couldn’t get our left leg past the device. While it worked in the Volvo and Mini, it would need to be fitted from outside the vehicle; still straightforward but clearly if it is raining, it is not as convenient as others.
Tester’s insight
“I like this device – it has a very solid and well-engineered feel to it. I think it would work well if you are prepared to put a little more effort into fitting it than some of the others. While it may be a little too much effort for a trip to the shops, I can see this should offer protection for longer periods, such as overnight parking or at an airport, for example.”
Buy it if
- You want to lock your steering and braking systems
- You want the reassurance of approved status
Don't buy it if
- You want a quick-fit device
- You want to fit it before leaving (some) vehicles
The facts
|
Size
|
590 mm x 140 mm x 140 mm
|
Weight
|
2250g (Sold Secure Gold)
|
Length of arm
|
N/A
|
Alarm?
|
N
|
Points of contact
|
2
|
Keys
|
3
|
Lock without keys?
|
Y
|
Sold Secure rating
|
Gold, Diamond
|
Secured by Design approved?
|
Y
|
Fitting time
|
14sec
|
Removal time
|
14.58sec
|
(Both without moving steering wheel as necessary)
Stoplock Pro - Best for value
What Car? Rating 4/5
The Stoplock has been around for some time; indeed, I tested it for a magazine in 1996, where it gained a Recommended award. It’s a large, long and thin device and is relatively light making it easy to store – but more importantly, easy to fit and use. It’s highly visible because it has a long, bright yellow arm with a lock that fixes it to the rim of the steering wheel. This prevents the wheel from being turned if the thief is successful in gaining entry and disengaging the vehicle’s steering lock.
Fitting is straightforward. You just need to feed the ‘bare’ end of the bar through the steering wheel and lock the two prongs around the rim, ideally either side of a spoke. The lock needs the keys to open and close, so you’ll need to fit it and then lock it, but this means you can’t accidentally fit it without the keys being present.
The Stoplock is by far the longest steering lock here and will allow the wheel to turn through a quarter of a rotation at most before the arm strikes the windscreen or the centre console, as it did in all our test vehicles. It moves around a little on the steering wheel rim, depending on where you fasten the twin locking pins. When fitted, it’s very obvious and conspicuous to deter opportunist thieves, and overall is impressive particularly given its price tag.
Tester’s insight
“I was impressed by this in the 1990s, and I remain impressed by it now. Its length makes it a little more ungainly than some of the others here but then, that’s also its strength. It’s a simple prospect, easy to use and it does what it says on the tin. It’s a shame it has no approvals so you don't know just how protective it is but common sense suggests that its length, combined with its price, make it popular and reviews online are very good.”
Buy it if
- You are looking for protection on a budget
- You want something that is very conspicuous
Don’t buy it if
- You want additional features, such as an alarm
- You want something that has been tested and approved
The facts
|
Size
|
650 mm x 118 mm x 110 mm
|
Weight
|
2380g
|
Length of arm
|
595 mm
|
Alarm?
|
N
|
Points of contact
|
2
|
Keys
|
2
|
Lock without keys?
|
N
|
Sold Secure rating
|
N/A
|
Secured by Design approved?
|
N
|
Fitting time
|
9sec
|
Removal time
|
8sec
Artago 870 steering wheel lock - Best for Audible alerts
What Car? Rating 3/5
Like many other products from this Spanish security manufacturer, the Artago steering wheel lock includes an alarm which can be used or not, depending on the user’s preference. This adds another layer of security to the operation, as if the thief has the original or cloned keys, the vehicle’s alarm will be deactivated but the Artago’s lock alarm will sound, drawing attention to their activity. Artago claims the alarm sounds at 120dB, but we measured it at 110dB.
It is a nicely-made device which is relatively easy to handle and clamps to the steering wheel with the arm – which prevents movement of the wheel – pointing forwards above the dashboard, as opposed to out to the side like the others here. The lock can be stored with the prongs open and they can snap shut without the key when fitted to the steering wheel, simplifying the process. To set the alarm, simply press the activation button and walk away. To de-activate, unlock the arms; you get five seconds of warning beeps before the alarm sounds properly.
Fitting the unit to the steering wheel is very simple – just position the prongs either side of a spoke on the wheel and close them to lock. Once fitted, the steering wheel can be turned around a quarter of a turn before the arm contacts the dashboard, preventing it from rotating further. However, this does mean that to position the device at the top of the steering wheel so the arm sits above the dashboard, you may need to turn the wheel and ‘park’ it in a rotated position, as we did.
The prongs feel a little large and the clamps could do with being a little tighter on the rim but it is a nice product with an easy operation. And the addition of the alarm may well appeal to some.
Tester’s insight
“I like the addition of an alarm in this device – anything which draws attention to what is happening can only be a good thing. However, it feels like the apertures for the steering wheel could do with being a little smaller, so they form a tighter grip on the wheel. I like the fact the arm runs forward from the lock and like the Stoplock, I'd like to see it formally approved.”
Buy it if
You want more than just a steering lock
You want easy fitting and storage
Don't buy it if
You want the tightest fit
You want something that is tested and approved
The facts
|
Size
|
405 mm x 188 mm x 110 mm
|
Weight
|
1630g
|
Length of arm
|
Length of arm 385 mm
|
Alarm?
|
Y
|
Points of contact
|
2
|
Keys
|
3
|
Lock without keys?
|
Y
|
Sold Secure rating
|
N/A
|
Secured by Design approved?
|
N
|
Fitting time
|
9sec
|
Removal time
|
5sec
Disklok - Best for Coverage
What Car? Rating 3/5
The Disklok is by far the largest and most ungainly device here, but that brings with it a high degree of steering wheel protection. The Disklok is also not a new product – it was in the same test as the Stoplock – in 1996, and while the basic concept has not changed greatly, except perhaps for the material, the competition has.
The Disklok is available as a Sold Secure Gold and a Diamond-approved device. Its basic premise is to totally encase the steering wheel, so it cannot be accessed – and therefore cannot be attacked. It’s a highly visible device, although whilst the yellow option stands out more than the silver example shown here, it may not be to everyone's taste.
Fitting is reasonably straightforward – the arm folds into the two hinged semi-circles for storage and when you open them, you fold out the arm, place the two sections over the steering wheel and close them together. You then slide the sprung-loaded pin into position and close the locking pin, with no key needed. Removing it is a slightly longer process, as the locking pin is at the top of the device, and it can be tricky to see the keyhole, so there’s a degree of fumbling until experience guides you.
Once fitted, it covers the entire steering wheel and rotates on the steering wheel, which the company flags as its main stand-out defence mechanism. Depending on the car, and the size of lock, the arm may not be long enough to prevent full rotation of the lock and hence, it rotates freely about the steering wheel. That means thieves shouldn't be able to force the wheel to break the car's own steering lock, assuming the lock hasn't already been released using keyless theft methods.
It’s not a particularly easy product to use. It would presumably get easier the more you used it, but at almost four kilograms, it is a heavy item, and required both arms to carry it across from the passenger seat to fit it. If you have low upper-body strength or perhaps a weak back, you may struggle and prefer to store it in the boot, for which a carry case is available separately.
The Disklok is available in three sizes, and you’ll need to ensure you choose the right one for your vehicle.
Tester’s insight
“The Disklok is a monster and offers protection and reassurance based on its enormous presence and complete coverage of the steering wheel. However, while it completely protects the steering wheel from attack, I find the fact it rotates freely about the steering wheel slightly disconcerting. I was able to turn the steering wheel with the engine running and the car at standstill which would not be possible with other products that leave the steering wheel itself exposed and block its movement. Having said that, the Disklok should make it very hard to break the car's own steering lock in the first place. I would also struggle to keep it anywhere in my daily driver, with kids and dogs in and out, other than the boot.”
Buy it if
You want to completely enclose your steering wheel
You want the most visually imposing product
Don’t buy it if
You think you’ll struggle with the weight of it
You want the steering wheel’s movement to be physically locked by the device
The facts
|
Size
|
390 mm x 390 mm x 85 mm
|
Weight
|
3850g (SS Gold)
|
Length of arm
|
350mm
|
Alarm?
|
N
|
Points of contact
|
Continuous
|
Keys
|
3
|
Lock without keys?
|
Y
|
Sold Secure rating
|
Gold, Diamond
|
Secured by Design approved?
|
Y
|
Fitting time
|
11.5sec
|
Removal time
|
16sec
How to choose a steering wheel lock
Firstly, a steering wheel lock has to be usable; if it is too ungainly, cumbersome or difficult to access and fit, this will decrease the likelihood of you using it, at which point it becomes almost redundant. So it needs to be easy to use.
Secondly, it needs to be effective. It needs to prevent the car from being driven if the thief is able to gain access, start the engine and bypass the inbuilt security. So it must provide a physical block to driving the car, whether that is preventing the steering being used or the brakes being applied; or both.
It also needs to be conspicuous; there is no point in having a device such as a steering lock that is only apparent once the thief is inside or has stolen the keys. It is far better to make it obvious that it is there to prevent the thief even trying to gain access and hopefully deter any opportunist and make them move on from your vehicle.
Consider how it actually operates and what it protects. Does it completely cover the entire steering wheel, preventing all attack or does it prevent movement of the wheel? How many points of contact does it have? Generally speaking, the more the better.
Look for added features, such as additional alarms built into the steering lock. They may not be to everyone’s taste but if you can add an additional level of security to the lock you are fitting, then that may well be attractive to you.
How we test steering wheel locks
Because there is an industry-standard testing house that tests and rates security products’ resistance to attack (see separate section on Standards), we concentrated on the day-to-day usability of the products.
We tested the locks on three vehicles – a 2010 Volvo XC90, a 2004 Mini One and a 2004 Renault Trafic van. We timed how long it took to fit the product to the Volvo’s steering wheel, from its resting position on the passenger seat, then how long it took to remove and replace it on the passenger seat.
Larger or bulkier devices may need to be stored in the boot though, which would increase fitting and removal time but also, potentially expose you to rain, for example. Conversely, smaller and less cumbersome locks may be easier to fit but may not offer the same degree of security.
It’s worth noting that the harder a steering lock is to move around the car, store and fit, the less likely some motorists will be to use it.
How we rate steering wheel locks
Ease of use
How cumbersome and heavy are they? Would a range of drivers (large, small, young, older, etc) be able to fit them easily? Can they be stored inside the car or do they have to go in the boot?
Visual deterrence
How brightly coloured are they? Can they be seen from a distance? Do they look like they offer effective deterrence? Do they look like it will be difficult to gain access to the car’s steering to drive it away?
Physical deterrence
How effective does the lock feel? How well-made does it appear? What is its security rating? Does it prevent effective access to the steering wheel?
How we selected the steering wheel locks to test
Firstly, we sourced examples of every steering wheel lock rated by Sold Secure. We then researched locks that offer good value for money while garnering high review scores from reputable retailers.
Security ratings
There are several organisations which indicate a security product’s resistance to attack and make it easier for the consumer to compare products while making a buying decision.
The most relevant of these is Sold Secure. Originally founded by Northumbria and Essex police forces, it is now owned and run by the not-for-profit Master Locksmiths Association. Manufacturers can apply to have their products tested for attack resistance and subsequently graded by Sold Secure.
Sold Secure offers a range of gradings, from Bronze, intended primarily to deter opportunist thieves, to Silver which offers resistance against a more determined attack. Gold offers resistance against a list of specific tools, including some power tools often used in determined attacks. Diamond certification means that the product shows the highest levels of resistance against tools that can include angle grinders.
Sold Secure lists products on its website that have been tested and approved, along with their respective gradings in a number of areas, including automotive, pedal cycle, power cycle (motorcycles) and caravans.
Secured By Design (SBD) is a police initiative to assist manufacturers develop and implement effective security devices to prevent crime. Its website lists member companies that manufacture products to the relevant standards.
About the author
Jim Blackstock has loved cars since he began helping keep the family runabout going when he was eight years old. Since then, he has owned, rebuilt and restored a selection of metal, from cursed early-80s Italian ‘exotica’ to enduring air-cooled VWs and everything between.
He is a qualified mechanical engineer and has worked in automotive publishing for more than 30 years, where his engineering background immediately drew him to product testing. He has tested everything from tyres to engine remaps; polishes to in-car entertainment and is a self-confessed tech addict.
He is also a keen motorcyclist and has recently been experimenting with broadcast-quality action cameras.
How we test products
