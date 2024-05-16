Best steering wheel locks 2024 - tried and tested

The Resolute from Armaplate is just one of its vehicle security products and is a variation on a theme; it is designed to lock the vehicle’s steering wheel and brake pedal together, adding a further level of prevention to the vehicle being driven or pushed away. If the thief is able to start the vehicle – the brakes will be inoperable.

The unit comes in two pieces; one attaches to the brake pedal and the other slides through a gap between spokes of the steering wheel and locks the two together, so the pedal cannot be depressed and the wheel can't be turned. There are two versions available; we tested the Sold Secure Gold-approved version, although a Diamond-approved version is claimed to offer even greater attack resistance.

Clearly for this device to work, and as specified in the instructions, the steering wheel must be moved to its position closest to the brake pedal to minimise any play that could be exploited. However, due to the relatively low weight of the device, it is easy to fit once this has been done. The lower half fits and twists over the brake pedal and the top half is inserted through the wheel; the snap-shut locking pin closes it all.

Once fitted, it has a very solid and reassuring feel to it and it is nicely made. There’s minimal movement even with the vehicle’s steering lock disengaged and there’s no movement in the brake pedal. However, the fitting time shows it takes longer than some others here, even with our Volvo’s steering wheel in its usual position. Once fitted, it was possible to push the steering wheel in and twist the bottom section of the Resolute off the brake pedal – hence the requirement to position the steering wheel correctly. It's not a huge issue – just a bit time-consuming and a little more involved than some of the others.