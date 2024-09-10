Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test: report 5
The used Tesla Model 3 won lots of What Car? accolades when it was new, but what's it like as a secondhand vehicle? We're living with one to find out...
The car 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-wheel drive | Run by Claire Evans, consumer editor
Why it's here To see if you can enjoy all the pleasures of Model 3 ownership without having to stump up the cost of a new model
Needs to Eat up motorway miles with ease, have enough range for longer excursions and be a comfortable and economical mobile office when needed
Mileage on arrival 19,298 Mileage now 25,856 List price when new (2021) £50,890 Value on arrival £31,000 Test range 285 miles Official range 360 miles
10 September - A tale of three Teslas
I recently had the chance to drive a brand new Tesla Model 3 and a nine-year-old Model S P90D that had covered an astronomical 258,000 miles.
The 2024 Model 3 had tauter handling and more precise steering than my pre-facelift Model 3, making me wonder if it would be worth trading up to a newer model. However, it also had no gearlever or other stalks on the steering column like a conventional car, so using these functions is nowhere as intuitive.
You have to either use the touchscreen or a row of buttons on the roof to select drive, park and reverse, and the indicators and windscreen wipers are controlled by the haptic buttons on the steering wheel.
This is partly similar to my car — I can use the steering wheel button to adjust wiper speed, but I can also tap the end of the steering wheel stalk to activate the single-wipe function, which is easier. The indicators are more of an issue because if you’re steering around a corner the relevant button will be on the wrong side of the steering wheel.
Next up I tried the ageing Model S, which did look a little battle-scarred with minor scuffs on its bodywork and some shiny bits of trim on the inside. However, it pulled away strongly, indicating it could probably still do the 0-62mph sprint in 3.3sec if necessary. There was quite a bit of play in the steering wheel and the steering did feel somewhat vague, but overall the Model S drove exceptionally well given the mileage.
The most reassuring finding was that the original battery pack was showing no serious signs of degradation even though it had covered just over a quarter of a million miles.
The new Model 3 demonstrates the advances the brand has made in driving dynamics, and the old Model S shows that electric cars don’t have a shorter lifespan than internal combustion engined rivals. However, driving these cars back to back with mine has convinced me that owning a 2021 Tesla Model 3 is the best of both worlds. My car has better interior ergonomics than the latest model, as well as decent handling and a lower pricetag. It also feels pretty fresh on the inside, unlike the old Model S.
