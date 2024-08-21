Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test: report 4

The Model 3 didn’t need to be charged until the last day of our break to get us home. Although the car had enough charge left to get to the Tesla Supercharger site at Cambridge, which was on the way home, it would be down to just 9% of its battery capacity – not a comfortable enough margin for any problems or diversions.

That being the case, I drove to a small bank of 120kW Instavolt public chargers near Spalding for an extra boost before heading South. As the Instavolt charger cost 85p pkWh, I only did a 10-minute charge, and then did a longer charge at the Cambridge park and ride site, where electricity cost a far more palatable 60p pkWh.

As the Tesla Supercharger was cheaper and twice as fast, I got a far larger charge for £17, compared with the £12 fee at the Instavolt site. My forward planning saved me time and around £7 in charging fees, and the Tesla location had loos and a coffee shop so we could replenish our own batteries at the same time. Plus, it was far quieter than the A-road service station in Spalding.