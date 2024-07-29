Tesla Cybertruck: game-changing electric pick-up truck previewed

Tesla Cybertruck design and styling

You might think the Cybertruck’s angular design is a flight of fashion fancy, but it’s designed to make this big, heavy truck slip through the air as easily as possible. Indeed, despite weighing about the same as a Range Rover luxury SUV, the Cybertruck has the same drag coefficient – a measure of how aerodynamic it is – as that car.

The Cybertruck’s body is made from a specially developed stainless steel alloy, which Tesla says is bulletproof. Indeed, Tesla has released a video showing the its bodywork shrugging off 9mm bullets. Of more relevance to most drivers is Tesla’s claim that its construction makes the Cybertruck very stiff – meaning it should resist body lean through corners and over rough surfaces.

Commenting on the Cybertruck’s construction, Musk said the brand wanted a material which wouldn’t corrode or need painting, and which could be manufactured in high volumes.

In terms of its off-road capability, the Cybertruck provides 432mm of ground clearance – more than a Land Rover Defender. In addition, the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension should allow drivers to stiffen or soften the car’s ride at the touch of a button – as well as allowing the Cybertruck’s whole body to be raised or lowered. All versions of the Tesla Cybertruck come with 20in alloy wheels and huge all-terrain tyres.