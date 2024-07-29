Tesla Cybertruck: game-changing electric pick-up truck previewed
From bulletproof body panels to a supercar-beating 0-60mph sprint time, the Tesla Cybertruck could change the game for pick-up trucks. Here's what you need to know...
On sale: Late 2024 | Price from: £62,000 (est. inc. VAT)
Whether it’s the latest instalment of a critically acclaimed film series or the launch of a new smartphone, hype for a new product can reach fever pitch in the run-up to its release. And when it comes to electric cars, few have as much hype surrounding them as the Tesla Cybertruck.
First shown in 2019 at a Tesla event held by company boss Elon Musk, the Cybertruck is intended to be the toughest pick-up truck around. And although Tesla has yet to confirm that the Cybertruck will be offered here, if it does go on sale towards the end of this year as we suspect, it’ll face competition from the Ford Ranger, Maxus T90EV, Toyota Hilux, and Volkswagen Amarok among others. The Tesla will also join the T90EV in being one of only two electric pick-up trucks on sale.
In this story, we’ll go through everything you need to know, from the Cybertruck’s power and range to its interior and carrying capacity.
Tesla Cybertruck design and styling
You might think the Cybertruck’s angular design is a flight of fashion fancy, but it’s designed to make this big, heavy truck slip through the air as easily as possible. Indeed, despite weighing about the same as a Range Rover luxury SUV, the Cybertruck has the same drag coefficient – a measure of how aerodynamic it is – as that car.
The Cybertruck’s body is made from a specially developed stainless steel alloy, which Tesla says is bulletproof. Indeed, Tesla has released a video showing the its bodywork shrugging off 9mm bullets. Of more relevance to most drivers is Tesla’s claim that its construction makes the Cybertruck very stiff – meaning it should resist body lean through corners and over rough surfaces.
Commenting on the Cybertruck’s construction, Musk said the brand wanted a material which wouldn’t corrode or need painting, and which could be manufactured in high volumes.
In terms of its off-road capability, the Cybertruck provides 432mm of ground clearance – more than a Land Rover Defender. In addition, the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension should allow drivers to stiffen or soften the car’s ride at the touch of a button – as well as allowing the Cybertruck’s whole body to be raised or lowered. All versions of the Tesla Cybertruck come with 20in alloy wheels and huge all-terrain tyres.
Tesla Cybertruck power and range
Tesla itself hasn’t said what size the Tesla Cybertruck’s battery is, but documents sourced from the US’ Environmental Protection Agency suggest it has a maximum capacity of 123kWh – that’s bigger than most of the batteries used in today’s electric cars.
Details surrounding the cheapest rear-wheel drive version of the Cybertruck are still scarce, but Tesla says the truck will have a range of up to 250 miles between charges. That’s further than the 220 miles the Maxus T90EV can officially manage with its 88.5kWh battery.
In addition, Tesla says the rear-wheel drive Cybertruck will be able to accelerate to 60mph in 6.5sec, and that it’ll keep accelerating on to a top speed of 112mph. It’s likely that the rear-wheel drive Cybertruck will get a single electric motor, with more details confirmed prior to it going it joining the Cybertruck line-up next year.
The all-wheel drive Cybertruck – predicted to be the best-seller – gets a dramatic boost in range to more than 470 miles between charges, thanks to an optional booster battery pack which sits inside the truck’s load bed.
While the booster reduces space for cargo, the pack can itself be removed when not needed. It’s worth noting that a 470-mile range would give the Cybertruck one of the longest ranges of any electric vehicle – only the Mercedes EQS 450+ can beat it, with an official range of 481 miles. Without the range extender, the all-wheel drive Cybertruck’s range drops to 340 miles.
All-wheel drive versions of the Cybertruck are powered by two electric motors which together produce 600bhp.
The range-topping version is called the Tesla Cyberbeast, and although its official range drops to around 320 miles – or 440 miles using the range extender battery pack – its power is dramatically increased to 845bhp, thanks to having a third electric motor. Indeed, it’s said to be capable of reaching 60mph in just 2.6sec, which is faster than even the Porsche Taycan Turbo performance car.
Tesla Cybertruck charging
Like all Tesla vehicles, the Cybertruck will be able to charge via a standard domestic supply, via a wallbox or public charger, or by using the brand’s Tesla Supercharger network.
No matter which version of the Cybertruck you choose, you’ll be able to charge at speeds of up to 250kW, which Tesla says should add around 136 miles of charge to the Cybertruck’s battery in around 15 minutes.
Drivers will have to pay each time they use the Supercharger network, but they'll typically enjoy a lower rate than non-Tesla drivers. In addition, Tesla routinely bundles a number of ‘free’ charging miles in with vehicle purchases.
We typically rate Tesla Superchargers highly, with the brand coming fifth in our most recent test of the best public charging networks. We like their ease of use, speed and reliability, and there are currently more than 1000 Superchargers across the UK. In addition, Tesla operates so-called ‘destination’ chargers at hotels, restaurants and other locations.
Tesla Cybertruck interior and seats
Like in other Tesla vehicles, the centrepiece of the five-seat Tesla Cybertruck’s interior will be its enormous 18.5in central touchscreen, through which almost every function will be controlled. We know from other Teslas that this takes some getting used to, but once you’re comfortable with it, the system is quick to respond and intuitive to use.
As with the Model 3 executive car, we expect the Cybertruck’s infotainment system to offer lots of functionality beyond showing the most relevant information. In the Model 3, the system can let drivers watch streaming services such as Netflix, listen to music via Spotify, and even play games using the car’s steering wheel as a controller.
Unlike in other pick-ups, a second, smaller screen for rear passengers should allow them to watch content independently of the front screen. However, as with other Tesla vehicles, the Cybertruck’s systems will be continually updated via free over-the-air software updates.
On a more practical note, it’s likely that the Cybertruck will at least match the Model 3’s two wireless charging pads, and will come with a plethora or USB-C charging ports to keep your devices topped up. It’s also expected that the Cybertruck will be able to power external devices, such as power tools, via dedicated sockets in its load bed. Some pick-ups, such as the latest Ford Ranger, already have this feature.
Tesla Cybertruck dimensions and carrying capacity
With a length of 5.7m and a width of 2.4m, the Cybertruck is one of the largest cars around – it’s longer than a Range Rover, for example, and wider than the latest Ford Transit Custom panel van. It’s so vast, in fact, that the Cybertruck is too long to fit into most standard UK parking spaces, which according to breakdown provider the AA measure 4.8m long by 2.4m wide. That could make popping down to the supermarket for your weekly shop tricky.
At least you’ll have no trouble fitting your shopping into the Cybertruck’s massive load bay. Officially, you can carry up to 1134kg of cargo in the truck’s covered rear load area – which Tesla refers to as ‘the vault’ – plus there’s space under the bonnet where an engine would normally be located. We’d suggest that space is best left for soft overnight bags.
If you’re interested in towing, then the Cybertruck is rated to tow up to 4990kg – that’s more than enough to tow even the largest caravans, or a trailer full of cargo.
It’s worth noting that owners can customise the bed of their Cybertruck to carry more than just cargo. Tesla’s official brochure lists accessories including a tent, roof bars and an extended tailgate ramp.
Tesla Cybertruck on-sale date and price
Tesla has yet to officially confirm that the Cybertruck will be sold outside of North America, where the first customer deliveries have already taken place. However, in a sign that the brand might be eyeing up consumer demand here in the UK, the Cybertruck has recently embarked on a tour of sites across the country, starting in London at the beginning of May. As part of that tour, the Cybertruck made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2024.
We only have prices in the US to go on for now, but there the dual-motor version costs from $79,990 (£61,955), with the Cyberbeast model priced from $100,530 (£77,864). When the rear-wheel drive model arrives, it’ll be priced from $60,990 (£47,239).
Although yet to be confirmed, it’s likely that the Tesla Cybertruck would qualify for the same tax advantages as other double-cab pick-up trucks which can carry more than 1000kg, meaning that running one as a company car could be cost-effective.
Current legislation states that such vehicles incur a flat rate of Benefit-in-Kind tax, currently set at £3960 meaning 20% taxpayers would pay £792 per year, while 40% taxpayers would pay £1584 per year.
Buying an entry-level Cybertruck could cost around £62,000 in the UK, then, which minus VAT at 20% could mean a starting price for businesses of around £51,666. That’s slightly more than you’ll pay for the Maxus T90EV.
Tesla Cybertruck warranty and reliability
The Cybertruck's warranty covers the vehicle for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first, while the truck’s battery and drive unit are covered for eight years and up to 150,000 miles.
Although the Cybertruck is too new to have been included in the most recent What Car? Reliability Survey, which takes into account the experiences of real car owners, Tesla as a brand finished 10th out of 32 car makers in our 2023 survey.
With an overall rating of 93.6%, the brand’s most recent offerings, including the Model Y and Model 3, are proving to be some of the most reliable cars in their respective classes – gaining reliability scores of 97.4% and 94.0% respectively. Only the previous Tesla Model S lets the American brand’s overall score slide, with 41% of cars experiencing a fault in the previous year.
Brands which beat Tesla’s manufacturer-level score for reliability included Lexus, Toyota and Mini.
Why was the Tesla Cybertruck delayed?
You might wonder why it’s taken so long to bring the Cybertruck to market. Upon revealing the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla officials said that production would begin 2021. However, production didn’t actually begin until July 2023, with Tesla being hit by the same parts shortages which affected most of the world’s car makers following the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition, Tesla has faced significant challenges in building the Cybertruck, with Musk saying the brand had “dug its own grave” in attempting to ramp up production. Those challenges included manufacturing the truck’s body using 9000-tonne presses at its Texas factory, and installing what its called the largest hot stamping facility in the world to make the car’s underbody.
As of the time of writing, potential buyers in the UK cannot order a Cybertruck via the Tesla website, and are instead redirected to sign up for online updates on the car.
Musk previously claimed that more than 200,000 people around the world had placed a £77 deposit to secure a Cybertruck. Tesla has said that it eventually plans to produce up to 250,000 units of the Cybertruck globally.
What other new Tesla models are coming soon?
Once the Tesla Cybertruck goes on sale, it will sit alongside the Model 3 executive car and the Model Y electric SUV in the brand’s line-up. From there, Tesla will turn its attentions to a much smaller model, currently expected to be called the Tesla Model 2.
Destined to face rivals including the Cupra Born, Renault 5 and Volkswagen ID 2, the Model 2 is a small electric hatchback which should offer a range of around 200 miles between charges. Power will come from a 30kWh battery – and while that might sound small compared with the batteries offered in some of the Model 2’s rivals, it’s expected to feature new components which allow the battery to be more energy efficient.
Tesla is said to be targeting a price of around £25,000 – that’s around the same level as the Renault 5 and ID 2, and is only slightly less than the current £26,995 starting price of the MG4 EV.
Following the Model 2, Tesla is likely to turn its attentions to the second-generation Tesla Roadster. An early version of that car was shown way back in 2017, with Elon Musk promising a 0-60mph sprint time of 1.9 seconds, and a top speed of more than 250mph.
Although production of the new Tesla Roadster was originally due to begin in 2021, very little has been heard of the car since, suggesting the project may have been shelved for the time being in favour of more profitable ventures.
