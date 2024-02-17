Tesla Model 2: £25k electric hatch coming in 2025

Tesla Model 2 interior

As for the interior, you can expect there to be space for five, and for almost every function to be controlled through the same 15.4in landscape-orientated touchscreen that features in the Model 3 and Model Y. Our experience with this system suggests it will take some getting used to for new Tesla drivers (there’s no instrument cluster, so even your speed is shown on the central screen), but it reacts quickly to inputs. It also features apps such as Netflix for entertainment as you charge. It can’t change direction, however, unlike the screen in the rival BYD Atto 3, which can rotate from portrait to landscape – making it easier to watch movies.

As in the Model 3 and Model Y, physical controls will be scarce – even the hazard warning light switch is on the roof in the Model 3, for example – but this will give the Model 2 a modern and uncluttered look. Crucially for a car which could go on to become the brand’s best-seller worldwide, a buttonless interior is also cheaper for Tesla to produce, because most of the car’s functions are controlled through software, which can easily be updated with new features – or fixes – through wireless over-the-air updates.

Interior quality should at least match that of the Model 3, which we noted was the best effort we’ve seen from Tesla so far in our in-depth review. That means soft-touch materials in most of the places that you’ll touch regularly, and an upmarket look.

It’s likely that you’ll also be able to swap the Model 2’s steering wheel out for a smaller steering yoke for an additional fee. This is already available on the Model 3, and supposedly allows you to turn the car faster while reducing the amount of physical turn for your hands. The Lexus NX electric SUV also offers a similar system.