Every pick-up truck coming soon

In recent years, double-cab pick-up trucks have become increasingly family friendly, making them popular as alternatives to large SUVs. The best are equipped for more than just a hard day's work, though – some are as good at hauling your family and all their luggage around as they are at moving tools and rubble from site to site.

Tax breaks mean that choosing a pick-up as a company vehicle can make a lot of sense. But emissions restrictions have meant that many well-known pick-up models – including the Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara – are no longer sold in the UK.

Fortunately, there are a number of new models lined up that should fill the gap. Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric pick-up truck options are on the way. And in this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the various models we’re expecting to be launched between now and 2025.