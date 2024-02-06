In association with Ford Pro
Every pick-up truck coming soon
From all-new models to familar names with fresh faces, this is your guide to every pick-up truck due to go on sale in the UK between now and the end of 2025...
In recent years, double-cab pick-up trucks have become increasingly family friendly, making them popular as alternatives to large SUVs. The best are equipped for more than just a hard day's work, though – some are as good at hauling your family and all their luggage around as they are at moving tools and rubble from site to site.
Tax breaks mean that choosing a pick-up as a company vehicle can make a lot of sense. But emissions restrictions have meant that many well-known pick-up models – including the Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Navara – are no longer sold in the UK.
Fortunately, there are a number of new models lined up that should fill the gap. Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and electric pick-up truck options are on the way. And in this guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the various models we’re expecting to be launched between now and 2025.
Spring 2024
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
The first examples of this much-touted pick-up version of the Ineos Grenadier, the Quartermaster, are due to arrive with customers in the Spring.
The Quartermaster won’t quite have the same go-anywhere ability as its SUV sibling, however; it gets more space between its front and rear wheels, and out back, there’s more rear overhang, which means ramp and departure angles are slightly shallower. But the truck bed offers enoughs pace to carry a standard Euro pallet, and save for a 6mm reduction in rear leg room, there’s an identical amount of space inside, too.
Under the bonnet, the Quartermaster retains the same 3.0-litre BMW-sourced engines, with the petrol version serving up 282bhp and a 0-62mph time of 8.8sec.
A word of warning, howeve: If you’re hoping to spec a Quartermaster to take advantage of the tax breaks awarded to pick-up trucks, then be aware that its relatively meagre payload of 760kg means it doesn’t count as a light commercial vehicle, so it won’t qualify.
Summer 2024
Ford Ranger PHEV
We’ve already driven the new Ford Ranger and reckon it’s the best pick-up around – indeed, we named it as our Pick-up Truck of the Year at our most recent Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards. And in the Summer, Ford will release a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version that should combine its class-leading driving dynamics with electric power.
The Ranger's plug-in hybrid setup will be taken from the Ford Kuga SUV, so it’ll feature the same 2.3-litre petrol engine and electric motor; however, keep in mind that even the Kuga can only achieve around 25-30 miles of real-world electric range, and the Ranger is bigger and heavier, so 20-25 miles is probably a realistic expectation.
What’s more, given the Ranger PHEV will still be classified as a commercial vehicle, it won’t benefit from any tax advantage over and above the diesel model, making it unlikely to be a huge hit with company car user-choosers. But if you need a chunky pick-up for work and want to benefit from the lower running costs you’ll get from plugging in and charging on your driveway overnight, the Ranger PHEV will be worth a look.
Autumn 2024
Tesla Cybertruck
Although Tesla has now confirmed that the Cybertruck will arrive this year, the pick-up's launch date has been consistently delayed, so take it with a pinch of salt for now.
There’s no doubting that the Cybertruck is like nothing the world has seen before, however, with its aggressively polygonal styling and stainless steel panelling that, Tesla claims, can withstand a shot from a 9mm handgun.
When it does eventually arrive, customers will be able to choose between an entry-level 600bhp dual-motorversion, or a three-motor setup derived from the Tesla Model S Plaid, which will produce a whopping 845bhp. Tesla quotes an official range of 340 miles for the former, or 320 for the latter.
The Cybertruck will be able to perform pick-up duties too, with a payload of 1134kg and a maximum towing capacity of 5000kg. Expect prices to start at upwards of £70,000, making the Cybertruck an expensive choice.
Rivian R1T
You may not have heard of Rivian before, but in America this electric pick-up truck is already on sale. The brand even counts big names like Amazon and Ford among its key backers.
While various versions of the R1T will eventually be available, range-topping versions are expected to receive four eletric motors – one for each wheel – and up to 740bhp. That's enough power to pull this hefty pick-up to 60mph in 3.5sec.
Don't think it won't shy away from work duties, either – it should be able to haul up to 5000kg. There's also an underfloor storage area for you to store lifestyle and camping gear.
Prices are expected to start from around £70,000, putting the R1T into competition with the Tesla Cybertruck mentioned above.
2025
Toyota Hilux
Toyota’s Hilux is arguably the best-known pick-up truck out there, and an all-new model is expected to arrive next year.
Relatively little is known about the upcoming Hilux so far, but we can be fairly sure that the new version will almost certainly feature electric power, given Toyota revealed in 2021 that an electric pick-up is part of its future range, though a diesel engine will remain an option.
What’s also certain is the new model will build on the current version’s good name; the current Hilux was crowned Best Commercial Pick-up Truck at our 2023 Van and Commercial Vehicle Awards, and while the Ford Ranger is the more well-rounded choice, the new Hilux should be a dependable and practical choice.
If you can't wait for the new Hilux to arrive, then a version of the current pick-up with fuel-saving mild hybrid technology is due to go on sale later this year. That model is pictured above.
Fisker Kayak
With the new Fisker Ocean electric SUV already arriving in showrooms, Fisker has confirmed that its new electric pick-up truck, named Alaska in the USA but rebranded as the Kayak in the UK and Europe, will follow that model on sale – and it's expected in 2025.
The Kayak will be about the size of the Ford Ranger, and Fisker claims it will be the world’s lightest and most sustainable pick-up. Kayak buyers will be given the choice of either a 75kWh or a 113kWh battery, which should give 230 and 340 miles’ maximum range respectively. Key rivals when the Kayak arrives will include the Maxus T90EV – currently the only fully electric pick-up truck available in the UK.
Fisker has yet to reveal how much power the Kayak will have, but it has confirmed that 0-62mph times will range from 7.2 to 3.9sec. That suggests there’ll be a similarly broad range of motors as can found in the Ocean SUV, which gets anything from 275bhp to 564bhp, depending on how much you have to spend.
