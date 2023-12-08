What tax do I have to pay on a van in the UK?

If you pay by Direct Debit, you can do so in a lump sum or monthly. The annual charge for 12 months is the same, but for six months’ tax, paying the lump sum by Direct Debit is slightly cheaper, at £168. Paying monthly adds a little more to the cost, with 12 months' VED working out at £336.

There are discounted rates for some older vans. Euro 4 compliant vans registered between 1 March 2003 and 31 December 2006, as well as Euro 5 compliant vans registered in 2009 or 2010, incur VED of £140 for 12 months, or £77 for six months.

How does benefit-in-kind tax work for vans?

If you make private use of your van (see below), you must pay benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

You can work out the amount that applies to the vehicle you drive by using our van tax calculator. It's very easy to use – you just select the make and model of your van and it will tell you the exact tax cost, plus any fuel benefit you might be liable for.

If you can’t use the van for 30 days in a row, or are an employee who pays to use the van privately (or pays the company back for the cost of personal journeys), these amounts can be reduced. An employer also has National Insurance obligations to pay on the BIK.

If you're self-employed or only ever use your van for work travel, BIK tax does not apply (but don't forget to make sure the VED is up to date).

How much is BIK tax on a company van?

Vans currently attract a flat rate of BIK tax, which is £3960 for the 2023/24 tax year. If your company also pays for fuel use on private journeys – by giving you a fuel card, for example – there is an additional 'fuel benefit' BIK standard value of £757 in 2023/24.