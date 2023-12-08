In association with Ford Pro
What tax do I have to pay on a van in the UK?
The amount of tax you pay on your van depends on how you use it. Here's everything you need to know about the UK tax rules for vans and pick-up trucks...
Understanding van tax is, thankfully, reasonably straightforward – much more so than company car tax, anyway.
Here, we’ll take you through everything you need to know, based on the van tax rates and rules for the 2023/24 tax year, so you can work out how much tax you have to pay.
Tax on your van can be divided into two main categories: road tax – otherwise known as vehicle excise duty or VED – and benefit-in-kind or BIK tax. All vans attract road tax, while BIK tax applies in certain circumstances.
Read on to find out how VED and BIK tax work for vans, and learn about the specific rules for pick-up trucks, electric vans and self-employed van drivers.
What is a van for tax purposes?
Most conventional vans that weigh no more than 3500kg fall under the van category for tax. So, for example, a regular Ford Transit Custom is classed as a van by HMRC. There are some grey areas, though.
Some vehicles are considered cars for tax purposes, and therefore are not eligible for the van tax regulations. These include some – but not all – pick-up trucks (see below), passenger vans with extra rows of seats and car-derived vans such as the Toyota Corolla Commercial.
If you're in any doubt, check the vehicle's V5C registration document and look for the European classification.
N1 or N2 means it is classed as a commercial vehicle and taxed as a van. M1 or M2 means it is considered dual purpose, and treated as a car. There is also advice about how to identify a car-derived van or dual-purpose vehicle on the Government's website.
Who pays the road tax on a work van?
As is the case with cars, your van must be taxed each year to allow you to drive on public roads legally. If you're the van's registered keeper, it's your responsibility to ensure that that the road tax/VED has been paid – and you could be hit with a hefty fine if you don't.
If your van is owned by the company you work for or is leased, the tax should have been paid, but it's worth checking whether the VED tax is up to date. You can find out when a vehicle's road tax is due using the UK Government's Check Vehicle Tax page.
How much is road tax for a van?
Road tax or vehicle excise duty (VED) must be paid either annually or every six months by the van's registered keeper. This is the tax you pay to drive a vehicle on public roads.
Unlike passenger car road tax, which uses a sliding scale based on CO2 emissions and, for plug-in hybrids, electric-only range, the VED for light commercial vehicles weighing less than 3500kg is relatively simple. Road tax is charged at a flat rate, set at £320 for 12 months in the 2023/24 tax year. Six months' road tax will set you back £176.
If you pay by Direct Debit, you can do so in a lump sum or monthly. The annual charge for 12 months is the same, but for six months’ tax, paying the lump sum by Direct Debit is slightly cheaper, at £168. Paying monthly adds a little more to the cost, with 12 months' VED working out at £336.
There are discounted rates for some older vans. Euro 4 compliant vans registered between 1 March 2003 and 31 December 2006, as well as Euro 5 compliant vans registered in 2009 or 2010, incur VED of £140 for 12 months, or £77 for six months.
How does benefit-in-kind tax work for vans?
If you make private use of your van (see below), you must pay benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
You can work out the amount that applies to the vehicle you drive by using our van tax calculator. It's very easy to use – you just select the make and model of your van and it will tell you the exact tax cost, plus any fuel benefit you might be liable for.
If you can’t use the van for 30 days in a row, or are an employee who pays to use the van privately (or pays the company back for the cost of personal journeys), these amounts can be reduced. An employer also has National Insurance obligations to pay on the BIK.
If you're self-employed or only ever use your van for work travel, BIK tax does not apply (but don't forget to make sure the VED is up to date).
How much is BIK tax on a company van?
Vans currently attract a flat rate of BIK tax, which is £3960 for the 2023/24 tax year. If your company also pays for fuel use on private journeys – by giving you a fuel card, for example – there is an additional 'fuel benefit' BIK standard value of £757 in 2023/24.
Thankfully, employees don’t have to pay the full standard value of the BIK to HMRC. Instead, they pay a percentage of the BIK value based on their own personal tax obligations.
If you pay 20% tax, you pay 20% of the BIK value. Standard tax payable on a van is therefore £720, which is £60 per month. Obviously, if you pay the 40% tax rate those sums double, meaning you'll pay £120 per month. The same calculation is applied to the fuel benefit tax.
What is private use for a work van?
Put simply, private use of your work van is driving it for personal journeys outside working hours – and if you do that, you should be paying BIK tax.
HMRC does allow for what it calls "insignificant private use". Generally speaking, employees are permitted to take their van home and use it to drive to their place of work, and perhaps make the occasional trip to the doctor’s or diversion to pick up a sandwich on the way to a job.
However, using the van for the school run, for example, or at weekends and in the evenings, is considered private use, which will turn the van into a taxable benefit.
It's very unwise to bend the rules, because many vans now have tracking software installed, and your employer is legally obliged to tell HMRC if the vehicle is being used for personal journeys. It’s likely you’ll have to keep a record of your mileage, so discrepancies will show up.
What are the tax rates on electric vans?
If an electric van is suitable for the work you do and your employer is willing to give you one, you’re in luck – the electric van BIK rate is £0 and there is no van fuel benefit charge.
That means that if you’re given an electric van by your employer, your company van tax will effectively be free. So, for now at least, you won’t pay a penny out of your salary toward your company van, even if you use it privately.
There's good news on that front if you’re self-employed or a sole trader, too. Currently, the Government rates all zero-emissions vehicles at £0 under the VED rules, meaning road tax bills for electric vans are also nil. Note, though, that you must notionally tax your electric van with the DVLA to make it road legal.
One day the Government will have to hike tax rates on electric vans, but for now it make sense to take advantage of incentives while they last.
What are the tax rules on pick-up trucks?
Pick-up truck tax rates are a bit of a grey area.
If the vehicle you’re taxing is a single-cab pick-up – i.e. one with just two doors and two or three seats in one row – then it’s automatically classified as a light commercial vehicle, regardless of its payload. That means it falls under the same tax rules as a van.
Double-cab pick-ups – i.e. those that have a longer cab with an extra row of seats, turning them into four- or five-seaters – are a little more complicated. These can only be taxed as vans if they have a payload capacity of more than 1000kg, which precludes some models.
So, if you’re looking to buy a pick-up to use as personal transport in the hope of paying less tax than you would if you were buying a private car, you’ll need to make sure the model you’re buying qualifies.
Self-employed status and van tax
You can claim a number of van-related expenses if you are self-employed and use your vehicle for work. According to HMRC, the following costs are acceptable:
- Vehicle insurance
- Repairs and servicing
- Fuel
- Parking
- Hire charges
- Vehicle licence fees
- Breakdown cover
You cannot submit fines or travel expenses between home and a permanent place of work (commuting), nor can you claim for personal/non-business travel costs.
