Bolder looks and new tech for Genesis GV60
A huge infotainment screen leads a raft of changes for the 2025 Genesis GV60 electric SUV...
On sale Summer | Price from £55,000 (est)
The Genesis GV60 was a landmark model for the fledgling brand, not just because it was its first dedicated electric car – but because it was the first Genesis to receive What Car?’s full five-star rating.
But even though it remains one of the best electric SUVs on sale, the Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y rival is in line for a raft of tweaks.
The elegant styling has been simplified, with the Genesis GV60’s grey wheelarches and sills now fully colour-coded, which endows the cars with a less rugged SUV edge. New 21in alloy wheels join the range, too.
The rear bumper has a new, sleeker insert at the bottom, and some of the superfluous detailing has been stripped away from the front bumper.
Headlight technology has filtered down from the Genesis G90, the firm’s flagship saloon. The Micro Lens Array lights use dozens of tiny modules to deliver a precise beam from relatively compact light units.
Inside, the GV60 features a redesigned touchscreen infotainment system, which links the car information, audio, visual and navigation displays in one single 27in screen. The car previously featured a pair of 12.3in screens, but a gap between them prevented a seamless look. It is understood the software behind it is unchanged, meaning it should remain a bright, quick and responsive system.
Unlike a growing number of rivals, such as the Skoda Enyaq and Smart #3, the GV60 retains a number of physical controls for functions such as climate control and audio volume, which boosts ease of use.
It also retains the rotating ‘crystal sphere’ gear selector, but a new three-spoke steering wheel replaces the unusual two-spoke item in the current car, and carries over a multitude of buttons.
It's likely that, alongside revised version of its Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 siblings, the new GV60 will have a slightly larger battery than today's car, although it's likely to remain one of the fastest-charging EVs on sale. We anticipate an increase in useable capacity from 77.4kWh to 84kWh, adding around 30 miles of range to the current car — so expect official figures of between 320 and 360 miles, depending on the motor fitted.
More detail will be announced in the spring, with the car reaching customers in the summer.
