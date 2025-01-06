Bolder looks and new tech for Genesis GV60

On sale Summer | Price from £55,000 (est) The Genesis GV60 was a landmark model for the fledgling brand, not just because it was its first dedicated electric car – but because it was the first Genesis to receive What Car?’s full five-star rating. But even though it remains one of the best electric SUVs on sale, the Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y rival is in line for a raft of tweaks.

The elegant styling has been simplified, with the Genesis GV60’s grey wheelarches and sills now fully colour-coded, which endows the cars with a less rugged SUV edge. New 21in alloy wheels join the range, too. The rear bumper has a new, sleeker insert at the bottom, and some of the superfluous detailing has been stripped away from the front bumper.