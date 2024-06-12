Genesis GV60 long-term test: report 4

The car Genesis GV60 168kW RWD single motor (Premium) Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor Why it’s here Can a sprinkling of ‘premiumness’ elevate the upmarket Genesis GV60 clear of the family SUV pack – and into luxury SUV territory? Needs to Be as comfortable and quiet as the best electric SUVs , yet offer the all-important tangible appeal buyers of premium models want.

12 June 2024 – Office move

According to the Office for National Statistics, almost half of the UK population work from home for at least some of the working week. The reality for me as a journalist, however, is that for many years, I’ll work wherever I can get an internet connection and a three pin socket – whether that's in the office, at home or out on the road.

The former is easy with reliable 4G mobile coverage; the latter not so much: when the battery in my laptop flatlines, so does my work. That made the Vehicle-to-Load Pack a must-have option in my Genesis GV60.