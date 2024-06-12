Genesis GV60 long-term test: report 4
The Genesis GV60 is one of the best electric SUVs you can buy right now. But can the upmarket tech-fest win over our man who's seeking a comfy family cruiser?...
The car Genesis GV60 168kW RWD single motor (Premium) Run by Stuart Milne, digital editor
Why it’s here Can a sprinkling of ‘premiumness’ elevate the upmarket Genesis GV60 clear of the family SUV pack – and into luxury SUV territory?
Needs to Be as comfortable and quiet as the best electric SUVs, yet offer the all-important tangible appeal buyers of premium models want.
Mileage 11,131 List price £54,105 Target Price £54,105 Price as tested £59,605 Official range 321 miles Test range 300 miles
12 June 2024 – Office move
According to the Office for National Statistics, almost half of the UK population work from home for at least some of the working week. The reality for me as a journalist, however, is that for many years, I’ll work wherever I can get an internet connection and a three pin socket – whether that's in the office, at home or out on the road.
The former is easy with reliable 4G mobile coverage; the latter not so much: when the battery in my laptop flatlines, so does my work. That made the Vehicle-to-Load Pack a must-have option in my Genesis GV60.
Essentially, it turns my electric car into a power source in its own right. There are two three-pin domestic charging sockets, one nestled behind a flap under the rear seats, the other is an external waterproof outlet that uses the car’s main charging port via an adaptor.
I’ve found the location of the internal socket particularly handy because it’s easy to reach, yet not in the way, allowing me to power my laptop with minimal hassle. The external socket is great for making a brew whilst camping or after a long walk, and the LEDs which show the level of charge are easy to keep an eye on. It’s all very civilised.
Impressively, it has the ability to power devices which consume up to 3.5kW. That means – theoretically – you could power your washing machine, a fan heater or even an electric oven, though whether the GV60’s battery would last long enough to cook a Sunday roast remains to be seen.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more about our long-term Genesis GV60 >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Genesis GV60?
If so, check out the latest Genesis GV60 deals available through our free New Car Deals service.
Our network of What Car? approved dealers use our Target Price discounts (the most our mystery shoppers think you should pay) as the basis for their savings.
Best hot hatches 2024 – the most fun, and the one to avoid
A great hot hatch needs to combine driving fun with everyday usability. So, which models do it best – and which one is best avoided?
Genesis GV60 long-term test
The Genesis GV60 is one of the best electric SUVs you can buy right now. But can the upmarket tech-fest win over our man who's seeking a comfy family cruiser?