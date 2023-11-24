Dacia Jogger long-term test: report 4
The Dacia Jogger is one of the cheapest seven-seaters you can buy, but how will it fare as a photographer's apprentice? We're living with one to find out...
The car Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Extreme SE Run by Max Edleston, senior photographer
Why it’s here To show that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get a spacious and practical seven-seater
Needs to be Capable of swallowing all of my luggage, comfortable over long distances and able to function as a mobile office when needed
Mileage 10,072 List price £22,595 Target Price £22,595 Price as tested £22,595 Test economy 41.6mpg Official economy 48.7mpg
24 November 2023 – The joy of buttons
To paraphrase Olivia Newton-John, let’s get physical. Or rather, let’s talk about the physical buttons inside my Dacia Jogger.
As the world seems to be becoming increasingly touch-sensitive, I was pleased to see proper physical controls inside my Jogger. There are chunky rotary dials for the fan speed, temperature and air flow, for example, as well as a row of buttons above to control everything from the engine’s eco mode to my heated front seats.
I’ve been especially grateful for these as the winter nights have begun drawing in, because they mean I can get into my car at the end of a photoshoot, set off for home, and reach out to adjust the temperature.
It’s better than delving into the Jogger’s touchscreen, because while the screen itself is pretty quick to respond to my inputs, some of the icons are quite small, meaning I’d need to take my eyes off the road to have much chance of hitting them.
