Dacia Jogger long-term test: report 6
Max driving Dacia Jogger
Author Avatar
by
Max Edleston
Published12 January 2024

The car Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Extreme SE Run by Max Edleston, senior photographer

Why it’s here To show that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get a spacious and practical seven-seater

Needs to be Capable of swallowing all of my luggage, comfortable over long distances and able to function as a mobile office when needed

Mileage 14,773 List price £22,595 Target Price £22,595 Price as tested £22,595 Test economy 43.0mpg Official economy 48.7mpg

12 January 2024 – Do It Yourself

Do It Yourself isn’t just a mindset for putting up shelves or refurbishing a sofa – it also describes my Dacia Jogger, and in particular its six-speed manual gearbox.

I’ve already mentioned that going for the automatic option would sadly be a no-go for me, since doing so would a) push the price of my car up.

No matter, because the manual gearbox is a joy to use. The stick itself moves with more travel than other manual gearboxes I’ve tried – something I like because it makes me feel more involved in the business of driving. Plus each time I move the lever it slots into place smoothly. 

Dacia Jogger gear lever

On the other hand, first gear is rather short, which means my arm gets a good workout driving in city traffic – or when I’ve filled all seven seats.

While automatic gearboxes are fast becoming the norm in new cars, I’m glad that my Jogger takes a DIY approach – it feels more in keeping with the car’s value proposition.

