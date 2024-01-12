Dacia Jogger long-term test: report 6
The Dacia Jogger is one of the cheapest seven-seaters you can buy, but how will it fare as a photographer's apprentice? We're living with one to find out...
The car Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Extreme SE Run by Max Edleston, senior photographer
Why it’s here To show that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get a spacious and practical seven-seater
Needs to be Capable of swallowing all of my luggage, comfortable over long distances and able to function as a mobile office when needed
Mileage 14,773 List price £22,595 Target Price £22,595 Price as tested £22,595 Test economy 43.0mpg Official economy 48.7mpg
12 January 2024 – Do It Yourself
Do It Yourself isn’t just a mindset for putting up shelves or refurbishing a sofa – it also describes my Dacia Jogger, and in particular its six-speed manual gearbox.
I’ve already mentioned that going for the automatic option would sadly be a no-go for me, since doing so would a) push the price of my car up.
No matter, because the manual gearbox is a joy to use. The stick itself moves with more travel than other manual gearboxes I’ve tried – something I like because it makes me feel more involved in the business of driving. Plus each time I move the lever it slots into place smoothly.
On the other hand, first gear is rather short, which means my arm gets a good workout driving in city traffic – or when I’ve filled all seven seats.
While automatic gearboxes are fast becoming the norm in new cars, I’m glad that my Jogger takes a DIY approach – it feels more in keeping with the car’s value proposition.
