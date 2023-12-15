Dacia Jogger long-term test: report 5

While there’s a louder hum from the engine when I’m cruising on the motorway or joining faster roads than I’ve experienced in other seven-seaters , my music choices on the stereo can quickly drown it out.

I do need to work the six-speed manual gearbox hard to keep the engine in its sweet spot – and there’s some noticeable lag at lower speeds when I need to wait for the turbocharger to spin up – but on the whole I’ve been impressed.

If I spent most of my time driving around town, then I might opt for the more powerful 138bhp 1.6-litre hybrid model, which is more hushed and also allows the Jogger to run for short distances using only electric power.

However, doing so would push the price of my car up by £3400 in range-topping Extreme trim, and in our real-world testing the fuel economy of my 1.0-litre engined car didn’t fall far behind its hybrid counterpart.

Speaking of fuel economy, while I haven’t been able to manage the Jogger’s official fuel economy figure of 48.1mpg, my 42mpg so far isn’t bad at all – especially given the number of motorway miles I’ve been doing recently, travelling literally across the country to bring home the best pictures for What Car? magazine and Whatcar.com.

Different buyers judge value in different ways, but whether value to you means a low price, low running costs, acres of space or, perhaps, a mixture of all three, I think my Jogger offers it in spades.

