Best used large SUVs for less than £25,000

Large SUVs and large price tags tend to go hand in hand. These cars are spacious and practical and they allow you to sit high above the ground. However, that's not to say there aren't some great deals out there, especially on the used market. If you have £25,000 or less to spend, there are plenty of great options for you to choose from.

Here are our top 10 favourites. All of them are impressively capable cars, but, if you can't wait to find out which one we prefer above all others, our overall favourite used large SUV for less than £25,000 is the Peugeot 5008.