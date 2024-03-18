Used test: Honda Civic vs Nissan Qasqhai

List price when new £20,340 Price today £9000* Available from 2017-2022

The Civic promises a good driving experience, cheap running costs and plenty of kit

Nissan Qashqai 1.6 DIG-T 163 Tekna+

List price when new £29,250

Price today £11,000*

Available from 2014-2021

A popular model and not just within the family SUV class, the Qashqai is comfy and practical

*Price today is based on a 2017 model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

Many family car buyers have switched to a family SUV, whether recently or in the past 17 years. That's a bit specific, you say? Well, it is, because that's how long the Nissan Qashqai has been around – it's been tempting car buyers into SUV ownership since 2007. It's been quite successful, too: millions of them have been sold.

Mind you, even with the Qashqai's success and the popularity of family SUVs the family car isn't dead yet. Many people still buy new and used ones, with famous faces like the Honda Civic still alive and kicking.