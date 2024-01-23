2024 Volkswagen Golf revealed

Volkswagen has also simplified the layout of the infotainment system by devoting sections at the top and bottom of the screen shortcut buttons and climate controls, which remain in place at all times for easier access.

The biggest changes inside the Golf concern the on-board tech. The confusing, slow and often buggy 10.0in infotainment system fitted to the outgoing car has been replaced with an all-new setup. The new system, featuring a 10.4in central screen and a 10.2in driver display, will come as standard on all models.

Speaking of climate controls, we found the unlit touch-sensitive sliders used to adjust the interior temperature in the outgoing Golf difficult to operate safely when on the move, especially in the dark. While these controls remain in place in the Golf Mk8.5, they are now at least backlit.

Elsewhere, the fiddly touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons which came with high-spec versions of the outgoing car are no more; all trims now get physical controls which should prove easier to use while driving.

Changes to the engine line-up appear to be fairly minimal – you’ll still be able to get the Golf with a range of petrol, diesel, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options – but some tweaks have still been made.

Gone is the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine – petrol options now consist of two 1.5-litre turbocharged engines; one producing 113bhp, the other 148bhp. These are only available with a six-speed manual gearbox. There’s also a pair of mild hybrids, which produce the same amount of power as the regular petrol variants, while the electric assistance helps reduce fuel consumption and emissions. These come as standard with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. A 201bhp petrol-engined Golf with all-wheel drive will go on sale next year.