Deal of the Day: Save more than £2200 on a new Audi A1
The Audi A1 is comfortable and great to drive, and is our Deal of the Day for 16 August...
Audi is perhaps best known for its luxurious saloons, estate cars and SUVs, but its smallest model – the Audi A1 – is a great choice if you want a small car which wears a premium badge.
It has a comfy ride, grown-up handling and a plush interior; it’s even fairly spacious by class standards. If that sounds like your ideal new car recipe, you’ll want to know which version to get, and just how much you can save.
- Buy a new Audi A1 25 TSFI Sport for £250 per month
- Save £1927 on a new Audi A1 30 TFSI Sport
- Save £2268 on a new Audi A1 35 TFSI Black Edition (Tech Pack Pro)
For starters, Audi is currently offering a £1000 discount across the range, in the form of a deposit contribution for buyers using PCP finance. Add that to our exclusive Target Price discounts, and you could save as much as £2268 when you buy through our free New Car Deals service.
Kicking off the range is the Audi A1 25 TFSI Sport. Entry-level Sport trim is our favourite because it keeps costs down while providing a decent amount of kit, including cruise control and rear parking sensors.
However, if you can afford to, we would recommend upgrading the engine. The mid-range, 1.0-litre 30 TFSI petrol engine ups the power output to 108bhp (from 94bhp), and allows the A1 to sprint from 0-60mph in 9.1sec. You can currently save £1927 on an Audi A1 30 TFSI Sport, our pick of the range, when you buy through What Car?.
If you want to bag the £2268 discount, though, the Audi A1 35 TFSI Black Edition (Tech Pack Pro) may be the model for you. This gets a significantly more powerful 148bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, while Black Edition trim provides a contrasting black roof and a black exterior styling pack, along with sporty styling and suspension upgrades (which it shares with mid-range S Line trim).
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Audi A1 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
- Browse Audi A1 deals
- View our Audi A1 25 TFSI Sport deal
- View our Audi A1 30 TFSI Sport deal
- View our Audi A1 35 TFSI Black Edition (Tech Pack Pro) deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Save more than £6400 on a new Citroën ë-C4
Best small cars 2024 plus the one to avoid – tried & tested
More people buy small hatchbacks than any other type of car. However, there are an awful lot to choose from, so here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the model to avoid
Renault Clio long-term test
In January, we named the latest Clio our Small Car of the Year. But now we're seeing if it continues to impress when you live with it every day