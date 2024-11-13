Can the Skoda Elroq help you ‘Be More Elroq’?

Skoda always likes to add a bit of character to its new car launches. And the reveal of the new all-electric Skoda Elroq compact SUV was no different.

During the launch, the team behind the Skoda Elroq drew some interesting analogies about the inspirations behind its design: up to 360 miles of range that lets you roam like the clouds, charging speeds of 145kW to 175kW that are as energising as your morning cup of coffee, smart Matrix LED headlights that sparkle like the moon, and an elevated driving position that (like a flamingo) lends you a new perspective.

We wanted to find out if the new all-electric Skoda Elroq really lives up to that ambition. Can it really help you ‘Be More Elroq’?