New Skoda Vision GT electric supercar concept revealed

The Skoda Vision GT might remind you of that friend who’s all suit-and-tie during the week and then party animal at the weekend. You see, the Vision GT is near-enough the polar opposite of the comfy, practical family cars and SUVs that Skoda is most commonly known for: it’s a radical electric racing car with 1071bhp.

But before you cancel your 1020bhp Tesla Model S Plaid order, we should stress that the Vision GT is fictional. The car’s true purpose is to take part in simulated, virtual motorsport via the Playstation video game Gran Turismo 7.

Skoda’s Vision GT joins various other concept cars that have been produced for the Gran Turismo series and bear the Vision GT (or Vision Gran Turismo) title, including models from Aston Martin, Mercedes and Volkswagen.