New Skoda Vision GT electric supercar concept revealed
Skoda’s Vision GT concept marks the Czech brand’s entrance into virtual ‘e-racing’, while showcasing styling cues for upcoming electric models...
The Skoda Vision GT might remind you of that friend who’s all suit-and-tie during the week and then party animal at the weekend. You see, the Vision GT is near-enough the polar opposite of the comfy, practical family cars and SUVs that Skoda is most commonly known for: it’s a radical electric racing car with 1071bhp.
But before you cancel your 1020bhp Tesla Model S Plaid order, we should stress that the Vision GT is fictional. The car’s true purpose is to take part in simulated, virtual motorsport via the Playstation video game Gran Turismo 7.
Skoda’s Vision GT joins various other concept cars that have been produced for the Gran Turismo series and bear the Vision GT (or Vision Gran Turismo) title, including models from Aston Martin, Mercedes and Volkswagen.
The attention to detail might exceed your expectations, though, because everything about the Skoda Vision GT has been designed to feel as lifelike as possible in the game.
For instance, the GT’s suspension system is similar in design to those found in real-world Formula E, and it helps the car’s cornering ability in the game just as it would in reality.
The car also has active aerodynamics, including panels at the rear that can move and can become almost vertical upon heavy braking, giving the GT added stopping power and more grip.
The Vision GT is a single-seater – like Formula E cars – and features a bucket seat and a futuristic steering wheel with various functional controls to operate various aspects of the car. These include a launch control system for maximum acceleration from standstill. On the more sensible side, it also has blind-spot monitoring.
The GT has an 87kWh battery and four electric motors (giving it four-wheel drive). Skoda developed a bespoke ‘engine’ noise for the car, too.
While the Vision GT won't be coming to a showroom near you, four upcoming Skoda models, plus two facelifts will share styling cues with the single seater. Sadly none will take the shape of a sports car, but they are electric cars.
The first will be a small SUV called the Elroq. It's due in Summer 2024 and will be sold alongside the current Skoda Karoq for a short time before replacing that model.
In 2025, an unnamed smaller SUV will join the range with a focus on affordability, along with a facelifted Skoda Enyaq and Skoda Enyaq Coupé.
A production version of the Skoda Vision 7S concept seven-seat SUV (pictured above) is also on its way, destined for 2026. An all-electric Skoda estate car is planned for the same year, too.
Like the Vision 7S, the Vision GT is painted in matte Explorer Green – a colour that will be available on these new models when they reach production. They’ll also feature T-shaped headlights reminiscent of the Vision GT’s.
The exterior design of the Vision GT also takes inspiration from the Skoda 1100 OHC Spider from 1957, while its second available paint scheme pays homage to the Skoda 130 RS rally car from 1977.
The Vision GT joins Grand Turismo 7's 400-plus roster of cars as part of a 25 April software patch.
