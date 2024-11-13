Skoda Elroq: the design team tell all

It takes a village to raise a child, the old saying goes. Well, in the case of the new all-electric Skoda Elroq, it took an army of talented designers and engineers to bring this impressively innovative all-electric SUV to life.

The new Skoda Elroq is a key moment for Skoda as the brand continues its electric transition. Building on the success of the all-electric Skoda Enyaq, the Skoda Elroq is Skoda’s first compact all-electric SUV. It also offers a first taste of how electric Skoda models of the future will look, as it introduces Skoda’s Modern Solid design theme.

The result is pretty striking, as well as being incredibly practical to boot. Which gives you plenty of reason to put the new Skoda Elroq on your shortlist. If you need one more reason, the first 475 customers who pre-order the Skoda Elroq will be entered into Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway – with the chance to win up to 10,000 miles of free public charging – letting you start your Skoda Elroq journey in even more style.