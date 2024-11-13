Skoda Elroq: 8 big things to love
With up to 360 miles of range, ultra-fast charging, fresh style and a comfortable spacious tech-packed interior, this is Skoda’s new all-electric compact SUV...
The new all-electric Skoda Elroq stakes a claim to be the perfect all-electric all-rounder, and there’s plenty of evidence to back that up. Let’s look at the proof.
First, Skoda’s first compact electric SUV blends a fresh design with city-friendly exterior dimensions and a stylish, spacious and practical family-friendly interior. It’s also packed with bags of driving character and plenty of advanced connected in-car tech that makes journeys easier, safer and ultimately more fun.
Depending on which model you pick, the Skoda Elroq boasts anywhere from 230 miles of all-electric range, all the way up to 360 miles of range – with ultra-rapid DC charging speeds from 145kW to 175kW letting you top-up your battery from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.
As if that wasn’t enough, the first 475 customers who pre-order the Skoda Elroq will be entered into Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway, with the chance to win up to 10,000 miles of free public charging. That means you can start driving the Skoda Elroq with the added confidence that your first few journeys will be even more cost-effective.
So, there are clearly plenty of reasons to love the new Skoda Elroq. But, because we like to keep things simple, let’s focus on the eight most important.
#1 A fresh-faced new look for Skoda
The first big reason to love the new Skoda Elroq is its striking style. The launch of the Skoda Elroq marks a bold new era for Skoda design. It’s the first model to adopt Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language – which reimagines classic and familiar details of Skoda’s design DNA for the all-electric age.
As you’d expect, it starts at the front. The new Skoda Elroq is the first Skoda model to replace the brand’s traditional ‘winged arrow’ badge with a sleek modern interpretation of the Skoda word mark on top of the distinctively muscular bonnet.
Then there’s a fresh interpretation of Skoda’s iconic ‘four-eyes’ headlight design. The split-light construction blends high-mounted ultra-slimline LED daytime running lights, on top of small but powerful separate LED modules for the main headlights.
Optional LED Matrix beam headlights – which come as standard on the range-topping Skoda Elroq SportLine – blend four distinctive individual LED modules for the daytime running lights with LED blocks for the main headlights.
The main headlights’ LED blocks are made up of 36 individual light segments with smart matrix technology. This means they can selectively mask out and shield other road users when using high beam, ensuring you still have maximum illumination without dazzling other road users.
Dynamic headlight range control also offers five smart adaptive modes for different scenarios: City, Country, Highway, All-Weather and Tourist – the latter of which is a convenient way to switch for driving in foreign countries.
The Skoda Elroq’s split-light design flanks its innovative new Tech-Deck Face: a shiny gloss-black panel that replaces the traditional Skoda radiator grille, and houses all the sensors – such as the radar and front camera – which power the Skoda Elroq’s comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety systems. It all sits on top of a bold bumper with Unique Dark Chrome inserts and an active cooling blind, which opens and closes to balance electric powertrain cooling with aero efficiency.
Down the side of the Skoda Elroq, its sleek dynamic profile features a wealth of other clever aero-focused details to streamline air over the car. These include streamlined wing mirrors, air vents, wheel-gap reducers and deflectors around the wheel arches, and aero-optimised alloy wheel designs.
The Skoda Elroq’s underbody has also been designed to be completely smooth to reduce turbulence. It all guides air more smoothly to the tailgate spoiler and rear diffuser, cutting the Skoda Elroq’s drag coefficient down to 0.26 – which helps reinforce its impressive range.
Then you come to the Skoda Elroq’s lasting impression. Its rear lights – which flank the Skoda brand name – offer a new digital interpretation of the classic Skoda C-shaped light graphic.
You also have the option of picking LED rear lights with crystalline elements that offer dynamic indicators – working with the front headlights to offer playfully attention-grabbing animated ‘Welcome’ and ‘Goodbye’ light signatures when you unlock and lock your vehicle.
#2 A premium interior that’s more sustainable
The new Skoda Elroq’s stylish makeover isn’t only skin-deep. Its spacious interior continues the clean streamlined Modern Solid feel of the Skoda Elroq’s exterior with a minimalist design that looks and feels incredibly premium.
Skoda’s carefully curated Interior Design Selections – Loft, Lodge, Suite and SportLine – make it easy for you to pick from a range of perfectly balanced interior trims, featuring high-quality materials that look and feel as stylish as they are practical and durable to live with.
Blending artificial leatherette materials and soft-feel fabrics that use reclaimed and recycled materials, they’ve also been designed to be more sustainable – reducing the impact of how their made, while some of them are also more easily recyclable at end-of-life.
#3 Smart connected in-car tech
The interior of the new Skoda Elroq isn’t just stylish and comfortable. It’s packed with a wealth of advanced connected tech that helps make planning and navigating journeys a breeze
Sitting at the heart of it is a large 13-inch touchscreen display that is standard on all Skoda Elroq models. Using crisp clear graphics and simplified menus that are more intuitive and straightforward, it’s significantly easier to use – especially when combined with the Skoda Elroq’s Skoda Connect always-online connectivity.
As well as providing a more accurate journey planning on the Skoda Elroq’s electric-focused in-car navigation – thanks to the ability to download life traffic and live charging and parking data from the cloud – the Skoda Elroq’s always-online connectivity means that its intuitive digital voice assistant Laura is now even smarter and more responsive thanks to the secure integration of ChatGPT artificial intelligence.
You can ask even more (and even more complex) questions of Laura, helping you get the right answer, faster.
The Skoda Elroq’s 5-inch Digital Cockpit give you clearer insight of key driving data – including advanced driver assist features such as speed limit and traffic sign recognition – while the Skoda Elroq’s optional Head-Up Display projects dynamic augmented reality navigation arrows, destination markers and driving aids to put key information right in your eyeline in the simplest-to-understand way possible.
And don’t think the good old reliable switches and buttons have been forgotten: a physical button bar provides quick and easy access to the most commonly used features – such as climate control, driving modes, driver aids and park assist.
#4 Seamlessly integrated with your smartphone
The new Skoda Elroq’s advanced always-online connectivity through Skoda Connect also lets you interact with your car remotely through the MySkoda smartphone app.
That means you can plan your route and journey in advance before syncing it with your in-car satellite navigation, as well as remotely activating the air-conditioning to pre-warm or pre-cool your car while it’s still plugged in to ensure that your car is at the right temperature to start your journey without losing any valuable range.
You can also use the My Skoda app’s Plug & Charge features to monitor charging remotely. So, you can monitor control your home charging from the comfort of your sofa or keep an eye on public charging while you grab a coffee – ensuring you don’t waste a second or an extra penny. You can also track your payments through the MySkoda smartphone app on your Skoda Powerpass one-card account.
Skoda Powerpass is the simple one-card one-account solution that makes it even easier to pay for charging at over 600,000 public charging points across Europe from multiple suppliers – including the ultra-rapid IONITY network. That means no need to juggle multiple charging accounts.
Then, once you’re back on the road, you’ve got seamless in-car integration between your smartphone and your Skoda Elroq courtesy of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as well as the option of a wireless smartphone charging pad which is cooled to keep your phone at the optimum temperature.
#5 Great all-electric range; ultra-rapid charging
When it comes to picking the perfect all-electric SUV, range matters. That’s why the new Skoda Elroq line-up offers a choice of three powertrains – delivering anywhere from 230 miles of range all the way up to 360 miles.
The Skoda Elroq’s line-up also boasts ultra-rapid DC charging capability of 145kW to 175kW, meaning you can top up your battery from 10% to around 80% in under 30 minutes. That’s perfect for a quick boost of miles while you’re grabbing a coffee, a comprehensive top-up while you’re grabbing lunch, or fitting a longer charge around a quick trip to the gym, a day of shopping or a relaxing night out.
First up, there’s the Skoda Elroq SE 50, which combines a single rear-wheel drive electric motor that delivers 170PS and 310Nm of torque with a gross-capacity 55kWh battery that provides up to 230 miles of range. Its 145kW charging capability let you top up from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes.
The Skoda Elroq SE L 60, Skoda Elroq Edition 60 and Skoda Elroq SportLine 60 step things up a notch: upping the rear-wheel drive motor’s power to 204PS and 310Nm, while also increasing the battery size to a gross-capacity 63kWh. The result: an all-electric range of more than 250 miles. Both models also increase the charging speed to 165kW, letting you top up all that range from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes.
The Skoda Elroq Edition 85 and the Skoda Elroq SportLine 85 boast the best range in the line-up. Blending the even-more sporty-feeling 286PS and 545Nm rear-wheel drive motor with a gross-capacity 82kWh battery, they offer an all-electric range of up to 360 miles. Equally, with enhanced ultra-rapid charging capability of up to 175kW, you can still top all that range up from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes.
#6 Impressive driving character
Don’t think electric cars are fun to drive, or that they can be cumbersome and slow? Well, think again – because the new Skoda Elroq begs to differ.
The Skoda Elroq’s compact SUV dimensions and tight turning radius make it the perfect partner for city and town driving, helping you thread your way through the hazards of the urban jungle with confidence. Equally, the Skoda Elroq’s powertrain is incredibly quiet, providing a more relaxing backdrop whether you’re in stop-start traffic or happily cruising along at motorway speeds.
When it comes to the twisty bits, the Skoda Elroq’s low-slung battery pack and long wheelbase keeps the weight of the car low down and spread out for added cornering confidence. The Skoda Elroq is also pretty sporty when it comes to acceleration, with the range-topping Skoda Elroq SportLine 85 able to sprint from standstill to 62mph in as little as 6.6 seconds.
Under its skin, the Skoda Elroq SportLine also adds progressive steering and sport suspension with specially tuned springs and dampers that lowers the car by 15mm and 10mm at the rear – enhancing its response for more engaging and confidence-inspiring handling, without compromising comfort.
#7 Making driving easy, and keeping you safe
When it comes to making journeys easier, more relaxing and – ultimately – more fun, the Skoda Elroq is packed with advanced in-car technology that lends a helping hand and an extra set of eyes on all types of road to keep you safe.
The new Skoda Elroq offers even more state-of-the-art driver and safety systems. Plus, alongside its extensive suite of sensors that identify hazards directly around you, the Skoda Elroq can use its always-online connectivity to access ‘swarm’ data from other Volkswagen Group vehicles, identifying hazards and delays further away.
The latest version of Skoda’s comprehensive Travel Assist suite of driving aids is perfect for long motorway journeys – combining Lane Assist Plus, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist to help you spot unseen hazards around your car.
Equally, Speed Assist adjusts your speed to match information from the Traffic Sign Recognition system and satellite navigation – incredibly useful for fluctuating speed limits on busy motorways and A-roads and in road works, as well as keeping track of ever-changing urban speed limits in unfamiliar areas.
The Front Assist set of city-friendly driving aids include Predictive Pedestrian Protection, Predictive Cyclist Protection, Collision Avoidance Assist and Turn Assist, making it useful for spotting urban hazards. Then there’s the Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control, which optimises energy consumption by looking further ahead to automatically adapt your speed to the route and road conditions.
When you eventually arrive at your ultimate destination, the optional Park Assist takes the pressure out of parking. Or, with Remote Park Assist, the driver can control parking manoeuvres from outside the car from up to four metres away using the MySkoda smartphone app.
Using Trained Parking, the Skoda Elroq can also learn the geography for commonly performed parking manoeuvres at up to five locations, before executing them automatically upon request.
#8 Impressive practicality
Last, but certainly not least, practicality. Because any good family car needs to be a weekday urban workhorse – as adept at commuting and the school run, as it is packing in the weekly food shop or some DIY, while also offering the perfect way to make an exciting weekend escape to the country in style and comfort. The new all-electric Skoda Elroq more than hits that brief.
The all-electric design of the Skoda Elroq means there’s plenty of headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers. Clever storage compartments all around the Skoda Elroq offer up to 48 litres of everyday practicality – including Skoda’s signature Jumbo box with a clever storage tray up front, and a storage box for passengers in the rear. And, when it comes to luggage space, you certainly won’t be left wanting. The Skoda Elroq boasts 470 litres of luggage space as standard, and up to 1,580 litres if you flip down the rear seats.
The boot is also packed with plenty of Simply Clever ways to store or hold items – including folding hooks on both sides of the luggage compartment, a partition net screen, storage space under the variable boot floor and a height-adjustable parcel shelf that can hold up to 3kg of items on top of it.
A storage net under the parcel shelf that offers handy storage for your charging cable is yet another new Simply Clever solution for using the interior space of the Skoda Elroq even more wisely.
And the innovative Simply Clever features don’t stop there. You get a sustainable ice scraper with a tyre-tread depth gauge in the boot, a compact umbrella made from sustainable materials in the driver’s door, and a warning triangle that’s stored conveniently in the tailgate.
There’s even a handy QR code in the boot, which lets you quickly access interactive instructional videos that help you understand the features of your car, and how to use them.
So, those are all the big reasons we think you should love the new all-electric Skoda Elroq. Maybe it’s time to take a test drive and discover a few more of your own…