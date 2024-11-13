Skoda Elroq: 8 big things to love

The new all-electric Skoda Elroq stakes a claim to be the perfect all-electric all-rounder, and there’s plenty of evidence to back that up. Let’s look at the proof.

First, Skoda’s first compact electric SUV blends a fresh design with city-friendly exterior dimensions and a stylish, spacious and practical family-friendly interior. It’s also packed with bags of driving character and plenty of advanced connected in-car tech that makes journeys easier, safer and ultimately more fun.

Depending on which model you pick, the Skoda Elroq boasts anywhere from 230 miles of all-electric range, all the way up to 360 miles of range – with ultra-rapid DC charging speeds from 145kW to 175kW letting you top-up your battery from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.