Skoda Elroq range guide: find your perfect model
Skoda’s new all-electric SUV boasts a line-up of different battery ranges, charging speeds and trims. Here’s how to pick your perfect spec...
When it comes to choice, the new all-electric Skoda Elroq has it all, and then some.
Skoda’s first compact all-electric SUV offers a comprehensive line-up of different trims with powertrains that deliver anywhere from 230 miles of all-electric range all the way up to 360 miles. Equally, with a choice of charging speeds from 145kW all the way up to 175kW, you can expect to top up that range from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 to 30 minutes on a compatible public charger.
The Skoda Elroq line-up also comes well-equipped as standard, but the model range lets you add even more of the advanced tech, and comfort and convenience features you value most – with carefully curated Interior Design Selection packs that make it easy for you to pick perfectly balanced high-quality interior and upholstery materials that look and feel as stylish as they are practical and durable to live with.
As if that wasn’t enough incentive to put the new Skoda Elroq on your shortlist, the first 475 customers who pre-order the Skoda Elroq will be entered into Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway – with the chance to win up to 10,000 miles of free public charging. That means you can start your Skoda Elroq journey in style.
So, lets walk you through the options available to you, to help you find the perfect Skoda Elroq model for you.
Skoda Elroq SE
The Skoda Elroq line-up starts with the Skoda Elroq SE 50. It’s underpinned by a 55kWh gross-capacity battery pack powering a single rear-wheel drive motor that delivers 170PS and 310Nm of torque and up to 230 miles of all-electric range. Rapid charging capability of up to 145kW means you can top the Skoda Elroq SE 50 up from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes on a compatible ultra-rapid public charger.
The Skoda Elroq SE 50 also boasts a high level of features and tech as standard. On the outside, you get stylish 19in Proteus silver alloy wheels, LED headlights and LED rear lights. Inside, the Skoda Elroq SE 50 feels incredibly premium, with a large 13in central touchscreen display and digital cockpit. The standard-fit Loft ‘Design Selection’ blends fabric and artificial leather upholstery with grey headlining and a leather two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.
The wealth of driving aids that come as standard on the Skoda Elroq SE includes traffic sign detection and blind-spot detection to lend a helping hand on long motorway journeys, as well as a rear-view camera with rear parking sensors to take the pressure out of navigating urban hazards once you reach your destination.
Skoda Elroq SE L
The Skoda Elroq SE L 60 takes everything that’s great about the Skoda Elroq SE and adds more power, more range and a lot of extra features for good measure.
Its single rear-wheel motor delivers an enhanced 204PS alongside its 310Nm of torque, while the larger 63kWh gross-capacity battery increases the range to more than 250 miles on a full charge. Enhanced rapid-charging capability of 165kW means you can also charge the Skoda Elroq SE L 60 from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes.
Inside the Skoda Elroq SE L, you get dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and a heated version of the two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.
The Skoda Elroq SE L also offers enhanced in-car tech, with three years of Skoda Connect online infotainment and remote access giving you enhanced electric-focused in-car satellite navigation with live traffic and live charging data on the central 13in touchscreen display and digital cockpit, as well as letting you control key features of your Skoda Elroq remotely from your smartphone.
Last but not least, the Skoda Elroq SE L adds front parking sensors to the rear-view camera and rear parking sensors, so you’re even more aware of hazards when manoeuvring around tight urban spaces.
Skoda Elroq Edition
The Skoda Elroq Edition offers a choice of two powertrains. First, there’s the Skoda Elroq Edition 60, which uses Skoda’s 63kWh battery and a single rear-wheel drive motor delivering 204PS and 310Nm of torque to offer more than 250 miles of all-electric range with charging speeds up to 165kW.
Alternatively, you can pick the longer-range Skoda Elroq Edition 85. Underpinned by a significantly larger 82kWh gross-capacity battery and an even-more potent single rear-wheel drive motor that delivers 286PS and 545Nm of torque, it boasts up to 360 miles of range. With charging capability up to 175kW, it can be recharged from 10% to 80% in as little as 28 minutes.
Both Skoda Elroq Edition models come with 19in Regulus anthracite alloy wheels, stylish Unique Dark Chrome roof rails and window surrounds as standard, as well as noise-cutting acoustic side windows with privacy glass.
On the tech front, the Skoda Elroq Edition bolsters its extensive array of safety aids with Skoda’s Travel Assist+ pack – adding predictive adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist. Keyless entry makes it even easier to get into your Skoda Elroq, while the smartphone wireless charging pad with cooling function lets you keep your phone topped up on-the-move without it overheating.
Skoda Elroq SportlIne
The range-topping Skoda Elroq SportlIne boasts an added dose of sporty premium style and tech, inside and out. Like the Skoda Elroq Edition, you have the choice of two powertrains: the Skoda Elroq SportlIne 60, which boasts over 250 miles of range, or the Skoda Elroq SportlIne 85, which boasts over 350 miles.
Under its skin, the Skoda Elroq SportlIne also adds progressive steering and sport suspension with specially tuned springs and dampers that lowers the car by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear – enhancing its response for more engaging and confidence-inspiring handling, without compromising comfort.
From the outside, the Skoda Elroq SportlIne certainly stands out from the pack with its bold 20in Asterion black alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, unique SportlIne bumpers and gloss black detailing for the roof rails, door mirrors and Skoda badging.
Inside, the Skoda Elroq SportlIne boasts a unique bespoke ‘SportlIne’ Design Selection interior (more on that below), as well as a heated three-spoke artificial leather sports multifunction steering wheel, which includes paddles to select the different modes for the recuperative regenerative engine braking. You even get a bit of added practicality, courtesy of an electrically operated tailgate with kick activation.
Design Selections: pick your perfect trim
As well as choosing the Skoda Elroq model and powertrain that best suits your needs, you can pick from a palette of nine solid, metallic and exclusive paint colours – including the new solid Timiano Green, which is exclusive to the Skoda Elroq. Equally, you can also choose from a selection of different alloy wheel designs that are perfectly matched to each model.
Then, Skoda’s Design Selections offer a simplified range of carefully curated upholsteries to help you pick the perfect Skoda Elroq interior to match your style. Many of the trim and upholstery materials have been made using recycled materials to reduce the impact of their manufacture, as well as making them more sustainable and recyclable at end-of-life – all without sacrificing their premium feel. So, you can relax in even more comfort.
First, there’s the ‘Loft’ Design Selection, which is inspired by a stylish living room. It combines anthracite grey trim with artificial leatherette seat upholstery and dark blue Recytitan fabrics. Moss Green contrast stitching adds the perfect finishing touch.
Then there’s the ‘Lodge’ Design Selection, which blends two-tone black Technofil fabrics and light grey artificial leatherette materials throughout the cabin. It also adds an eye-catching pop of colour with its bold orange seatbelts and contrast stitching, inspired by the Skoda Vision 7S concept car.
Alternatively, the Skoda Elroq’s ’Suite’ Design Selection adds an extra dash of even-more premium style with a combination of soft black genuine and synthetic leather seat upholstery. Topping the Design Selection range is the unique bespoke ‘SportLine’ – exclusively available on the Skoda Elroq SportLine model – which swathes the front sports seats in microsuede and artificial leather upholstery with grey contrast stitching, alongside carbon-effect trim detailing around the cabin.
Optional extras
If you want even more features for your Skoda Elroq, a range of easy-to-choose packs are available.
If you value added comfort and convenience in cold weather, for example, the Skoda Elroq’s Winter Pack is a quick way to add heated rear seats and a heated windscreen to your vehicle, as well as tri-zone climate control. Alternatively, the Transport Package gives you a wealth of clever storage options, such as a boot net, a cable bag, a double-sided variable boot floor and a rear-seat storage compartment.
If you’re looking for more advanced tech, the Skoda Elroq’s Plus Package adds full LED Matrix beam headlights and LED rear lights with animated indicators, as well as an electrically operated boot with ‘kick’ activated Virtual Pedal.
The Advanced Package takes all the great features of the Plus Package and adds a few more for good measure. Alongside heated electrically adjustable door mirrors, you get wide-angle cameras that work with the rear-view camera to give you an even more detailed birds-eye view of parking manoeuvres. Inside, the Advanced Package adds a head-up display and a premium Canton Sound System, as well as an electrically adjustable driver seat with memory settings and massage function, and power adjustable lumbar support for both the driver and the front passenger.
But – if you really want to make things simple – there’s the Skoda Elroq’s Maxx Package, which includes everything from the Plus and Advanced packages, as well as allowing your Skoda Elroq to almost park itself with the Remote Park Assist function. The electric seat adjustment and massage function are extended to the front passenger seat, while tri-zone climate control keeps everyone at their own perfect temperature.
Last but certainly not least, an electrically retractable tow bar lets you haul up to 750kg in weight for unbraked loads or up to 12000kg for braked loads.
