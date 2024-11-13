Skoda Elroq range guide: find your perfect model

When it comes to choice, the new all-electric Skoda Elroq has it all, and then some.

Skoda’s first compact all-electric SUV offers a comprehensive line-up of different trims with powertrains that deliver anywhere from 230 miles of all-electric range all the way up to 360 miles. Equally, with a choice of charging speeds from 145kW all the way up to 175kW, you can expect to top up that range from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 to 30 minutes on a compatible public charger.

The Skoda Elroq line-up also comes well-equipped as standard, but the model range lets you add even more of the advanced tech, and comfort and convenience features you value most – with carefully curated Interior Design Selection packs that make it easy for you to pick perfectly balanced high-quality interior and upholstery materials that look and feel as stylish as they are practical and durable to live with.