Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test: report 3

The boot, on the other hand, is very usable. Its official capacity is a reasonable 548 litres, which compares favourably with the petrol-engined 308 SW’s figure of 608 litres. The versatile rear seats split 40/20/40 and fold flat, liberating 1574 litres of space, which proved useful on a recent trip to the tip to dispose of several bags of gardening waste.

It means that with the driver’s seat set up for me, there isn’t enough room for another six-footer to sit behind me comfortably. On top of that, because of that limited rear space, the small door apertures and the fact the car is lower than an equivalent SUV , meaning you'll be ducking down quite a way to put your small children or car seats in, I wouldn’t think this car is a good choice for families either.

On a separate occasion, we even managed to shoehorn holiday luggage for a family of four into the car, and we Pearsons don't travel light. True, we had to remove the rear parcel shelf, and one of the suitcases had to sit between the rear passengers. However, as we were only taking the car to park it at Gatwick Airport we came away impressed.

I’m pleased with the driving experience too. Of course, this is not a sports car or anything like one, but I like its handling. The steering is precise and the car has plenty of grip, so it’s competent in the bends, if not exactly fun. Its body control is impressive - there’s little body lean in corners and little dive or pitch under braking or acceleration.

Its ride is a mixed bag. It’s quite firmly damped and can feel slightly unsettled on poorly surfaced roads. When it meets a large pothole or speed bump it does at least deal with them quietly and quickly, dispatching them like an officer dismissing a regiment of soldiers. The sporty seats may be comfortable to sit in and good to look at, but they are also rather unyielding, which adds to the impression of firmness.