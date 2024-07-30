Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test: report 1
This electric estate promises to mix family-friendly space with wallet-pleasing running costs, but can it prove to be a viable SUV alternative?...
The car Peugeot e-308 SW GT Run by Mark Pearson, used cars editor
Why it’s here To see if an electric estate car can cut it against a small number of similar rivals and a plethora of similarly powered SUVs
Needs to It’ll need to dispatch commuting, work and family life without any range anxiety issues and cope with a wide variety of everyday duties
Miles covered 1889 Price £43,320 Target price £38,973 Price as tested £44,070 Official range 254 miles Test range 219 miles Options Okenite White metallic paint (£750 )
30 July – A warm welcome for my plug-in Peugeot
Feedback from family and friends has confirmed what I had already suspected: that my new Peugeot e-308 SW is a handsome-looking beast. This might not be surprising: the regular hatchback Peugeot 308 is similarly stylish, with its eye-catching front grille and muscular midriff, but aft of that my SW looks more handsome to my eyes in the way that modern estate cars do, being sleeker and more purposeful, with just a hint of menace about its sharp rear styling.
Those who approve of its looks are almost as legion as those who express surprise to learn that it’s an electric car, reasoning quite rightly that electric estates haven’t up to now been a big thing. My e-308 sits in a class that includes the MG5 and the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric and, er, unless you have the dosh to splash out on the likes of the BMW i5 Touring or Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, that’s about it.
All that might be about to change, though, as car makers begin to evaluate whether an estate might be a more efficient form of EV than an SUV, being potentially lower and lighter and better at cleaving the air. But I haven’t just been led astray by my eyes or my desire to be ahead of the pack – my e-308 is fit for purpose for me. I like an estate. I have an efficient wall-mounted home charger. For the most part, electric motoring fits into my lifestyle.
However, I don’t like stopping to charge my electric cars so the matter of range is a crucial one, but here the e-308 SW should see me okay too. Underneath its sleek bodywork is a 54kWh battery (with a 51kWh usable capacity) and its official range is 254 miles, which is a respectable figure if not an outstanding one. That would point to a real-world figure of around 210 miles, which should be enough to save me from the rigours of public charging points.
Regarding charging, my e-308 has a maximum charging rate of up to 100kW. With a fast enough charger, it should be possible to charge from 20-80% in around half an hour. However, doing my charging at home with my 7kW Ohme home wall box the e-308 should charge from 20-80% in about four hours, or empty to full in around eight hours.
That battery is the only current option on the e-308 SW, and it’s linked to a 154bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels. Performance is, like its range, respectable if not outstanding, with a 106mph top speed and a 0-60mph time of 9.9sec.
Trim-wise, Peugeot offers you a choice of two – Allure or GT. Entry-level Allure gives you 18in alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, but I’ve gone for GT which adds a sporty body kit, adaptive cruise control, matrix LED headlights and keyless entry. The only option I felt obliged to add was the Okenite White metallic paint, to help my car stand out in the What Car? car park.
Inside my car is the familiar Peugeot i-Cockpit. I know this set-up, where you look over the small steering wheel to view the digital display rather than through it, doesn’t work for all, but it’s always worked for me. The small wheel certainly feels good in the hands, and the sporty front seats, trimmed in Alcantara and leather, seem super supportive.
My e-308 SW is a longer car than the hatchback equivalent, with more length between the front and rear wheels, so it’s not surprising that I’ve got more room in the rear seats. It also has a bigger boot too, offering 548 litres of space with the rear seats in place over the hatch’s 412 litres.
First impressions are good. It’s nice to drive, with accurate steering and composed handling, and the ride seems well judged too. I like the driving position and I applaud the use of some soft-touch materials in the interior, neatly placed where your eyes and hands will find them.
So far the infotainment system with its 10.0in touchscreen hasn’t annoyed me either, although its response times could be a little quicker. Some shortcut buttons below the touchscreen make life a little easier, and Apple CarPlay was the work of seconds to hook up.
So far, so good, then, and I'm not missing a traditional SUV yet. Long may the feeling continue.
