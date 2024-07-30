Peugeot e-308 SW long-term test: report 1

Those who approve of its looks are almost as legion as those who express surprise to learn that it’s an electric car, reasoning quite rightly that electric estates haven’t up to now been a big thing. My e-308 sits in a class that includes the MG5 and the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric and, er, unless you have the dosh to splash out on the likes of the BMW i5 Touring or Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, that’s about it.

All that might be about to change, though, as car makers begin to evaluate whether an estate might be a more efficient form of EV than an SUV, being potentially lower and lighter and better at cleaving the air. But I haven’t just been led astray by my eyes or my desire to be ahead of the pack – my e-308 is fit for purpose for me. I like an estate. I have an efficient wall-mounted home charger. For the most part, electric motoring fits into my lifestyle.

However, I don’t like stopping to charge my electric cars so the matter of range is a crucial one, but here the e-308 SW should see me okay too. Underneath its sleek bodywork is a 54kWh battery (with a 51kWh usable capacity) and its official range is 254 miles, which is a respectable figure if not an outstanding one. That would point to a real-world figure of around 210 miles, which should be enough to save me from the rigours of public charging points.