Peugeot e-208 long-term test: report 6

And so one morning recently I dropped the e-208 at my local Stellantis &You dealership in Wimbledon for its first health check – by which time the driver’s display was slapping my wrists with the message: “Service overdue by 750 miles.”

I called Peugeot’s helpline and ended up speaking with Susan, who was very helpful and explained that my car was nagging me for a one-year service because it had been registered 12 months ago, on March 1, 2024.

I’m not sure exactly what went on between Stellantis &You and my e-208 over the next few hours, but they did send me a cool video of the underside of the car (good to know it still has four wheels!).

I also received a checklist showing there’s a problem with… absolutely nothing. And that’s as it should be with a car that’s a year old and has done less than 6000 miles. Peugeot did okay in our 2024 What Car? Reliability Survey, finishing 19th out of the 31 brands we have data for, so I haven’t been driving around waiting for the e-208 to conk out.

I’d been quoted £145 for the service when I booked it, and that’s exactly how much I was charged – quite a lot to find out a one-year-old car still works, but still useful for peace of mind.