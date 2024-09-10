Why electric range isn’t an issue for BMW driver Simon

More chargers than you think

But this brings us to the second part of range anxiety. It isn’t solely the capabilities of an all-electric car. It’s also concern about the capability of the charging network. Are there enough chargers – and enough rapid and ultra-rapid chargers – for us all to keep moving?

Well, according to zap-map.com, as of June 2024 there were over 64,000 devices at 33,800 UK locations. And the network continues to grow fast, with around 2,200 new devices added in June 2024 alone. The way the network has been laid out also makes real sense. Around 20% of chargers are 50kW+ rapid chargers and 150kW+ ultra-rapid chargers that add a lot of miles in short periods of time. These tend to be located at motorway service stations and petrol stations on major A-road routes, where drivers want to do a quick top-up around coffee and lunch breaks.

BMW has even made accessing the UK’s fast-growing charging network even easier with BMW Charging. It’s an account with simple tariffs that give you easy one-card access to over 36,000 UK chargers and over 769,000 chargers across Europe – all without having to juggle multiple charging accounts and multiple charging cards, while offering the opportunity to take advantage of preferential rates with selected suppliers.[5]

“The charging infrastructure is good enough for you not to have to worry about it – especially with the charging infrastructure that BMW have coupled up with,” says Simon. “On a major route like this, there are always chargers to go to, and there’s generally destination chargers when you get to your end point.”