2024 Abarth 600e review – 276bhp electric sports SUV driven

Over the Fiat 600e, the Abarth version benefits from a grip-enhancing limited-slip differential (LSD), bespoke tyres and other fancy toys, although it has front-wheel drive, rather than four-wheel drive (which the Model Y has). That tech should ensure the 600e can put its power down in the corners and have a super-sharp front end.

What is the Abarth 600e like to drive?

As we touched upon, the Abarth 600e will be offered in two forms. The standard car, simply called 600e, has 237bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds. In other words, it’s quicker than a Ford Puma ST Powershift (7.4 seconds) and, because in common with most electric cars the power delivery is instant, it feels sprightly around town.

The other is a limited-edition (with only 1,949 examples to be sold) Scorpionissima version, which ups power to 276bhp and reduces the 0-62mph time to 5.9 seconds: as you can see, the difference in acceleration is marginal on paper – and it does indeed feel marginal in the real world.

The Scorpionissima also gets Abarth's external sound generator, which is a speaker that plays fake engine noise to the outside world. We first saw this on the smaller Abarth 500e and it's much the same here, but thankfully it's not as loud and it does hush down if you exceed 50mph, so it doesn't drone away annoyingly on the motorway. Grazie, Abarth.

Strangely, the standard Abarth 600e not only misses out on the sound generator, but it produces effectively no noise whatsoever – not even through the interior's speakers (like a lot of sporty electric cars do). All you're left with is the rather underwhelming whine of the electric motor.