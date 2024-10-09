New Renault 4 revealed: ‘60s classic reborn as small electric SUV for 2025

On sale Spring 2025 | Price from £28,000 (est)

In the absence of time travel, it’s impossible to go back and witness ABBA perform in their prime. So, well aware of that fact, the famous Swedish pop group created ABBA Voyage: a futuristic concert experience that takes you back to the group’s heyday using virtual avatars – essentially, holograms. The new Renault 4 (R4) is a bit like ABBA Voyage.

The original R4 (which was on sale from 1961 to 1993) is long gone from the new car market, but 2025 sees its name return on a car that finds its inspiration in the original. This time, though, the R4 is an electric SUV.