Renault Embléme concept shows hydrogen ambitions

If two heads are better than one, then the new Renault Embléme concept car previews a very smart future indeed. That’s because despite being electric, it gets its power from two very different sources.

On the one hand, the Embléme features a pretty standard setup for an electric car, with a 40kWh battery providing electricity to a 215bhp motor. And while Renault hasn’t revealed how far the car will go on a single charge – it’s estimated to be ‘several hundred’ kilometres – it’s likely to at least match the 186 miles that the upcoming Renault 5 gets from its own 40kWh battery.