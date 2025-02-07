Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida: small SUV gets hybrid power

If variety is the spice of life, then Alfa Romeo is cooking up a particularly flavourful dish with its Junior. That’s because it’s adding petrol power into the small SUVs mix for the first time, with the arrival of the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida hybrid.

The Ibrida will act as the new entry-level point into the Junior range, joining what was formerly an all-electric lineup. It’ll get the same mild hybrid setup as in its Stellantis siblings, such as the Citroën C4, Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger, which combines a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 28bhp electric motor and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

That setup will produce a total of 136bhp, which is punchier than the Avenger e-Hybrid and Lexus LBX, and officially completes a 0-62mph sprint in 8.9sec – faster still than those two rivals, but the some versions of the Ford Puma offer more oomph.