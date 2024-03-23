Range Rover Evoque long-term test: Report 4

The car Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic HSE 1.5 plug-in hybrid AWD Run by John Bradshaw, chief photographer Why it’s here To find out whether this plug-in hybrid SUV really is at home in town as it is in the countryside, and whether nearly-new is the way to buy one Needs to be fuel efficient in town and on the road alike, and as indulgent as it is practical

Mileage 7876 List price new (2023) £55,560 Price new with options £57,795 Value now £35,180 Official economy 189.4mpg Test economy 35.7mpg 21 March 2024 – Never mind the width, feel the quality When you go to a really first-class restaurant, you can bank on the portions being on the small side. The idea is, it seems, that you should savour the flavour, rather than stuffing your face with it. Well, so it is with my used Range Rover Evoque. As a small SUV, what there is of it is delicious, but I find myself wanting more.