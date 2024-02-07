Best family SUVs 2024: our favourite SUVs for kids and cargo

Family SUVs are now the default family car of choice for a large and increasing number of buyers – and it’s not hard to understand why. They represent a huge bump in practicality over many hatchbacks, and their raised driving positions make many drivers feel safe and secure when navigating rural roads or urban speed bumps.

Petrol and diesel engines are still common, but you’ll find some electric SUVs and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) options, which make great financial sense as company cars.

But what should be on your shopping list? Read on for our regularly updated current top 10 ranking of the best family SUVs available to buy new in the UK, plus two models we think you should avoid. You can read about each one in more detail in our full new car review, and search the best family SUV deals available, too.

