Used Range Rover Evoque long-term test: Report 3

Needs to be fuel efficient in town and on the road alike, and as indulgent as it is practical

Why it’s here To find out whether this plug-in hybrid SUV really is at home in town as it is in the countryside, and whether nearly-new is the way to buy one

Mileage 7273 List price new (2023) £55,560 Price new with options £57,795 Value now £35,180 Official economy 189.4mpg Test economy 35.1mpg

1 March 2024 – Gonna rock down to Electric Avenue

There are times, when I’m trundling around town, that an electric car would make perfect sense. There are other times, such as when my position of chief photographer for What Car? Calls me to drive hundreds of miles to the Cairngorms or somewhere similarly far flung at a moment’s notice, when something combustion engined seems a rather better fit. One of each would be nice. And that’s exactly what my Range Rover Evoque gives me.

Given that I only have a single parking space at home, the two-cars-in-one nature of a plug-in hybrid seems like just the job for me. The Evoque’s 12.2kw battery is officially enough for 37.3 miles of urban pootling, and I recently put that to the test with a cross-capital run from Twickenham to Walthamstow. This involved the usual stop-start misery of town traffic, but did bring occasional bursts of 50mph on the North Circular, and the whole trip was dispatched without any petrol being used. And you know what? It was extremely pleasant.