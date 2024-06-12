2024 BMW 2 Series Coupé revealed: new looks and tech, plus updated M2 coming

On sale August 2024 | Price from £36,865

In maths, iteration is the process of getting closer to a solution through making slight, repeated changes. With the BMW 2 Series, it seems BMW has adopted a similar approach; although the current car has been on sale for just three years, it’s just been updated for the second time.

At a glance, you’d be hard pressed to spot the differences between the latest 2 Series and its predecessor. The biggest giveaway is the side skirts – the strip that runs below the doors is now body-coloured, where before it was black. Additionally, BMW has introduced two new paint colours to the options list: Skyscraper Grey and Fire Red, the latter of which is shown here.