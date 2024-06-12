2024 BMW 2 Series Coupé revealed: new looks and tech, plus updated M2 coming
Updated BMW 2 Series coupé gets beefier styling and the latest version of BMW's iDrive infotainment system...
On sale August 2024 | Price from £36,865
In maths, iteration is the process of getting closer to a solution through making slight, repeated changes. With the BMW 2 Series, it seems BMW has adopted a similar approach; although the current car has been on sale for just three years, it’s just been updated for the second time.
At a glance, you’d be hard pressed to spot the differences between the latest 2 Series and its predecessor. The biggest giveaway is the side skirts – the strip that runs below the doors is now body-coloured, where before it was black. Additionally, BMW has introduced two new paint colours to the options list: Skyscraper Grey and Fire Red, the latter of which is shown here.
Changes to the 2 Series’ interior are similarly subtle. The most prominent is a new flat-bottomed leather steering wheel, which replaces the round (but otherwise similar) wheel in the outgoing car. Upgrading to the sporty M240i variant adds a red band at the top of the steering wheel to help you tell when the front wheels are straight. The central air vents below the infotainment screen have also been tweaked, and now feature customisable ambient lighting as standard.
Thankfully, the 2 Series has retained BMW’s excellent iDrive infotainment system; the inclusion of a physical rotary controller means this system is typically less distracting to use on the move than touchscreen-only alternatives. However, physical buttons for some functions, such as steering wheel heating, have been removed.
The 14.9in infotainment screen and 12.3in driver display have been carried over from the outgoing car, but they now run on BMW’s latest operating system. We’ve tested this system in the BMW i5, and found it to be sharp, responsive and generally user-friendly.
As before, the engine range consists of the entry-level 220i and 241bhp 230i petrol models, plus the 369bhp, four-wheel-drive M240i xDrive. In the outgoing car, we recommend the 220i because it offers strong performance without breaking the bank.
If you’re after even more power, fear not; the BMW M2 is also being refreshed, and the updated car is due to arrive in the autumn.
The updated BMW 2 Series will reach UK roads in August (following hot on the heels of the refreshed BMW 3 Series), with prices starting from £36,865. While the 2 Series lacks any direct rivals, it’s worth noting that the Mercedes CLA 200 combines swoopy looks with four-door practicality for £36,050.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Next: Best and worst coupés >>
Best coupés 2024 – the sleekest models reviewed and rated
Tempted by the idea of a stylish coupé car? Then check out our comprehensive rundown of the top 10 best models on the market – and find out which one we'd avoid
Audi TTS long-term test
The Audi TTS is a stylish coupé with fun at its core, but does it still have a place in a world dominated by high-riding SUVs? Our deputy editor is living with one to find out