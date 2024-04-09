How to sell a car: the complete guide

Car buying websites

Selling your car to a professional online buyer can be a quick and easy alternative to selling privately or to a dealership. Companies such as We Buy Any Car tend to be less picky than dealers or smaller businesses, because they usually auction off the cars they buy to motor traders who will sell them on from their own forecourts.

However, auction results aren’t all that predictable, so these companies may not give you the best price for a car that's in overall good condition.

Motorpoint also has an online buying service, called Sell Your Car, and Vousden explained how theirs works: “When someone sells us their car, it will go through one of two different routes. Newer, lower-mileage cars that fall within our retail criteria will be sold directly through one of our stores. The majority, however, will go on to our trade-only reselling platform. They are then bought by smaller dealerships and professional sellers, who will prepare the cars themselves before selling them on.”

Selling to a dealer online

You can also use Motorway, a free-to-use service, which works with a network of more than 5000 dealers nationwide to offer you a great price for your car. You enter your car's reg and then profile your car. The firm will enter your vehicle into a daily sale where dealers compete to buy your car for the best price. If you wish, you can then proceed with the highest offer it finds.

Private sale

As a rule, you will get more for your car by selling it privately. However, the process can be time-consuming and the cost of advertising can be steep. You will need to be available to take phone calls and respond to emails, and be flexible enough to arrange viewings and test drives at times that suit potential buyers.