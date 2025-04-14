Best snow foam cleaners 2025 – the easiest way to a clean car

Muc-Off is huge in cycle and motorcycle cleaning and its snow foam forms part of its car-care range. It promises “ultra-stable foaming properties for maximum effect” and not to strip wax or polish, with a neutral pH.

It’s another product that doesn’t specify pre-rinsing the bodywork, and the on-bottle instructions make no mention of diluting it. However, the website suggests mixing one part product to three parts water, so we made up 400ml using 100ml of product. It’s applied, allowed to dwell and, according to the instructions, can be agitated with a brush if necessary before rising off with a pressure washer.

In use, the 100ml we used to cover the panels went on quite thickly, although it began to break away almost immediately with around half of the applied product having run off within a minute or so. The instructions say let it dwell for five minutes, which we did, but by this point, it was quite sparse. It appeared quite runny and didn't cling as well as many of the other products here.

Once the five minutes were up, we rinsed and saw a reasonable performance. It had lifted an acceptable proportion of the dirt from the surface of the van, but appeared to have had little effect on the dried-on bird poo. It was a similar story with the Volvo; a reasonable performance but not as good as some.