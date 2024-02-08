Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 interiors

You sit suitably high in the Hyundai Santa Fe and Volvo XC90 , granting you a commanding view of the road. You get electrically adjustable seats in both cars and it's easy to find a good driving position in either car.

Both cars get front and rear parking sensors as well, although the Santa Fe also came with a rear-view camera as standard from new. The original XC90 owner had to pay extra for that feature, meaning you'll have to seek it out when searching the classifieds – and, with a car as big as the XC90, we recommend you do.

The XC90 oozes minimalist cool and its materials look and feel plush. It's a noticeable step up from the Santa Fe's interior, which features some soft and squidgy materials, but more scratchy plastics than its rival does. Build quality feels solid in both cars.

The Santa Fe's 8.0in touchscreen isn't as flashy as the XC90's 9.0in, but it's easier to use, mainly because it features physical shortcut buttons. You also get physical climate controls with the Santa Fe and they're easier to use than the XC90's touchscreen-based controls. It doesn't help that some of the XC90's icons are small and fiddly to try and tap, too.