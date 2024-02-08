In partnership with Autotrader
Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 interiors
A big, plush, seven-seater doesn't have to cost a fortune, as the Santa Fe and XC90 both show when used. But which one should you buy?...
Interiors
Driving position, visibility, build quality, practicality
You sit suitably high in the Hyundai Santa Fe and Volvo XC90, granting you a commanding view of the road. You get electrically adjustable seats in both cars and it's easy to find a good driving position in either car.
Both cars get front and rear parking sensors as well, although the Santa Fe also came with a rear-view camera as standard from new. The original XC90 owner had to pay extra for that feature, meaning you'll have to seek it out when searching the classifieds – and, with a car as big as the XC90, we recommend you do.
The XC90 oozes minimalist cool and its materials look and feel plush. It's a noticeable step up from the Santa Fe's interior, which features some soft and squidgy materials, but more scratchy plastics than its rival does. Build quality feels solid in both cars.
The Santa Fe's 8.0in touchscreen isn't as flashy as the XC90's 9.0in, but it's easier to use, mainly because it features physical shortcut buttons. You also get physical climate controls with the Santa Fe and they're easier to use than the XC90's touchscreen-based controls. It doesn't help that some of the XC90's icons are small and fiddly to try and tap, too.
Both of these cars have sliding and reclining middle-row seating, but it's the XC90 that has more leg and head room. The Santa Fe still offers plenty of room, though, even for taller individuals, plus it's better at seating three abreast.
While it's better suited to children, the Santa Fe's third row of seats is large and comfortable enough to fit adults below six-foot tall. The XC90 is marginally roomier, but it's still not great for tall adults.
When five seats are in place, the Santa Fe and XC90 can swallow 10 carry-on suitcases each. The XC90 has the larger overall capacity, though.
