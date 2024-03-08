Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90

The Santa Fe is rugged, spacious and excellent value, especially as a used buy.

Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse R-Design

List price when new £51,005

Price today £25,000**

Available from 2015-present

A pillar of the class, is the XC90 too posh and practical to turn down?

*Price today is based on a 2018 (**2017) model with average mileage and full service history, correct at time of writing

Children, ay, who'd have 'em? Well, as it turns out, a lot of people. And get this: some people even have more than one or two. What a crazy world we live in.

Those parents out there will likely want a 7-seat car, many of which are SUVs, nowadays. They'll also likely be hesitant to spend their lifesavings on one, seeing as the kids have already taken a large enough bite out of that. Fortunately, the used car market exists and so does the excellent Hyundai Santa Fe – you don't have to settle for a million-year-old example for it to be reasonably priced, either.