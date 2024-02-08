Complete the 2024 What Car? Reliability survey >>

Home
Feature
Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 costs
Autotrader ad desktop
sponsored

In partnership with Autotrader

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 costs

A big, plush, seven-seater doesn't have to cost a fortune, as the Santa Fe and XC90 both show when used. But which one should you buy?...

Volvo XC90 interior infotainment
Published08 February 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

Buying and owning

Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security

Our 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe has gone from £43,295 as a new car to £24,000 as a used one. Our 2017 Volvo XC90 went from £51,005 as a new car to £26,000 as a used one. In the coming years, our data suggests the Santa Fe will depreciate more than the XC90 will – neither car is set to shoot down in value, mind you.  

The XC90 is better on fuel, officially averaging 49.6mpg against the Santa Fe's 39.8mpg official average.

Hyundai Santa Fe long-term review

For two services of the Santa Fe, we were quoted £348 via Hyundai. You can buy a single Volvo service for £350. The XC90 should also cost you more in insurance, with its insurance group of 38 putting the cost at around £969. Our Santa Fe sits in insurance group 27, so it should set you back around £741. 

Both cars are well equipped, getting keyless entry and heated front seats, with the Santa Fe's also being ventilated. The Santa Fe gets a panoramic sunroof, too. 

Used Cars for sale
View all deals

In our latest What Car? Reliability Survey, the XC90 proved very reliable, coming first out of nine cars in the seven-seater class. Although 25% of the XC90s we were told about had suffered a fault, none was costly or time-consuming to put right. Very few of the afflicted cars were undrivable, and 50% of the issues were sorted within a day. Volvo and its dealers covered the cost of all remedial work.

Volvo XC90 interior detail

The Santa Fe was absent from our survey, unfortunately. However, owners have told us the model is strong in its reliability; we've heard very few reports of significant mechanical issues. On the occasion that dealer services were required, feedback has been predominantly positive, with dealers being described as responsive and helpful. Repair times were generally quick, and many issues were resolved under warranty. However, a minority of responses did mention longer wait times for parts and appointments, which was a point of frustration for some.

As car brands, Hyundai ranked seventh out of 32 manufacturers, which inspires confidence. The same can be said for Volvo because it was close behind in ninth place. 

<< Previous | Next: Our verdict >>

Page 3 of 4

Used
Top 10s >
Best ofBMW 4 Series Convertible vs Audi A5 Cabriolet 2022 front static

Best convertibles 2024 – the best and worst drop-tops named

When the sun comes up, the roof can come down. Here are the very best convertibles on sale today - and the worst

Long term tests >
Feature2024 Vauxhall Corsa long-term review hello

Vauxhall Corsa long-term test

It's one of the most popular small cars in the UK, but are the Corsa's huge sales well-earned? We're living with a petrol example to find out

New car group tests >
FeatureNew Skoda Fabia vs used Volkswagen T-Roc

New Skoda Fabia vs used Volkswagen T-Roc

The Fabia is a great small car, but for similar money, you could pick up a used T-Roc SUV. So, which is the better buy?

News and advice
Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 verdict

Hyundai Santa Fe interior
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 interiors

Used cars for sale

See all used cars for sale
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO