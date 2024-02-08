Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 costs

Our 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe has gone from £43,295 as a new car to £24,000 as a used one. Our 2017 Volvo XC90 went from £51,005 as a new car to £26,000 as a used one. In the coming years, our data suggests the Santa Fe will depreciate more than the XC90 will – neither car is set to shoot down in value, mind you.

The XC90 is better on fuel, officially averaging 49.6mpg against the Santa Fe's 39.8mpg official average.

For two services of the Santa Fe, we were quoted £348 via Hyundai. You can buy a single Volvo service for £350. The XC90 should also cost you more in insurance, with its insurance group of 38 putting the cost at around £969. Our Santa Fe sits in insurance group 27, so it should set you back around £741.

Both cars are well equipped, getting keyless entry and heated front seats, with the Santa Fe's also being ventilated. The Santa Fe gets a panoramic sunroof, too.