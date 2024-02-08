In partnership with Autotrader
Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 costs
A big, plush, seven-seater doesn't have to cost a fortune, as the Santa Fe and XC90 both show when used. But which one should you buy?...
Costs, equipment, reliability, safety and security
Our 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe has gone from £43,295 as a new car to £24,000 as a used one. Our 2017 Volvo XC90 went from £51,005 as a new car to £26,000 as a used one. In the coming years, our data suggests the Santa Fe will depreciate more than the XC90 will – neither car is set to shoot down in value, mind you.
The XC90 is better on fuel, officially averaging 49.6mpg against the Santa Fe's 39.8mpg official average.
For two services of the Santa Fe, we were quoted £348 via Hyundai. You can buy a single Volvo service for £350. The XC90 should also cost you more in insurance, with its insurance group of 38 putting the cost at around £969. Our Santa Fe sits in insurance group 27, so it should set you back around £741.
Both cars are well equipped, getting keyless entry and heated front seats, with the Santa Fe's also being ventilated. The Santa Fe gets a panoramic sunroof, too.
In our latest What Car? Reliability Survey, the XC90 proved very reliable, coming first out of nine cars in the seven-seater class. Although 25% of the XC90s we were told about had suffered a fault, none was costly or time-consuming to put right. Very few of the afflicted cars were undrivable, and 50% of the issues were sorted within a day. Volvo and its dealers covered the cost of all remedial work.
The Santa Fe was absent from our survey, unfortunately. However, owners have told us the model is strong in its reliability; we've heard very few reports of significant mechanical issues. On the occasion that dealer services were required, feedback has been predominantly positive, with dealers being described as responsive and helpful. Repair times were generally quick, and many issues were resolved under warranty. However, a minority of responses did mention longer wait times for parts and appointments, which was a point of frustration for some.
As car brands, Hyundai ranked seventh out of 32 manufacturers, which inspires confidence. The same can be said for Volvo because it was close behind in ninth place.
