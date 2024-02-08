In partnership with Autotrader
Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 verdict
A big, plush, seven-seater doesn't have to cost a fortune, as the Santa Fe and XC90 both show when used. But which one should you buy?...
Our verdict
This has proven to be a very close test, with the Hyundai Santa Fe stacking up well against its more upmarket rival. It has a largely comfortable ride and is impressively well-equipped, and it's cheaper to service and insure. You're also getting a year newer car for your money.
However, we'd recommend the Volvo XC90. Inside, it's much more luxurious and slightly more spacious. The XC90 is the quicker car, yet you'll pay less in fuel. And, finally, its stellar reliability record indicates that ownership should be stress-free.
1st – Volvo XC90
For Punchy engine; good handling; plush interior; very roomy
Against Other trims ride better than R-Design; fiddly infotainment
What Car? rating 5 stars out of 5
2nd – Hyundai Santa Fe
For More standard-from-new kit; infotainment and climate controls easier to use; a year younger
Against Cheaper-feeling interior; worse fuel economy; inconsistently weighted steering
What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5
Specifications: Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 4WD Premium SE auto
Engine size 4cyl, 2199cc, diesel
Power 197bhp
Torque 325lb ft
Gearbox 8-spd automatic
0-60mph 9.3sec
Top speed 127mph
Official fuel economy 39.8mpg
Specifications: Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse R-Design
Engine size 4cyl, 1969cc, diesel
Power 232bhp
Torque 354lb ft
Gearbox 8-spd automatic
0-60mph 8.1sec
Top speed 137mph
Official fuel economy 49.6mpg
