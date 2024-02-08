Complete the 2024 What Car? Reliability survey >>

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 verdict
A big, plush, seven-seater doesn't have to cost a fortune, as the Santa Fe and XC90 both show when used. But which one should you buy?...

Published08 February 2024
Our verdict

This has proven to be a very close test, with the Hyundai Santa Fe stacking up well against its more upmarket rival. It has a largely comfortable ride and is impressively well-equipped, and it's cheaper to service and insure. You're also getting a year newer car for your money. 

However, we'd recommend the Volvo XC90. Inside, it's much more luxurious and slightly more spacious. The XC90 is the quicker car, yet you'll pay less in fuel. And, finally, its stellar reliability record indicates that ownership should be stress-free.

1st  Volvo XC90

New Land Rover Discovery vs Audi Q7 vs Volvo XC90

For Punchy engine; good handling; plush interior; very roomy
Against Other trims ride better than R-Design; fiddly infotainment

What Car? rating 5 stars out of 5

2nd  Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Santa Fe 2019 left rear outdoor static

For More standard-from-new kit; infotainment and climate controls easier to use; a year younger
Against Cheaper-feeling interior; worse fuel economy; inconsistently weighted steering

What Car? rating 4 stars out of 5

Specifications: Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2 CRDi 4WD Premium SE auto

Engine size 4cyl, 2199cc, diesel
Power 197bhp 
Torque 325lb ft 
Gearbox 8-spd automatic
0-60mph 9.3sec
Top speed 127mph
Official fuel economy 39.8mpg

Specifications: Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse R-Design

Engine size 4cyl, 1969cc, diesel
Power 232bhp 
Torque 354lb ft 
Gearbox 8-spd automatic
0-60mph 8.1sec
Top speed 137mph
Official fuel economy 49.6mpg

Volvo XC90 interior infotainment
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 costs

Hyundai Santa Fe interior
Feature

Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 interiors

