Used test: Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC90 verdict

Our verdict

This has proven to be a very close test, with the Hyundai Santa Fe stacking up well against its more upmarket rival. It has a largely comfortable ride and is impressively well-equipped, and it's cheaper to service and insure. You're also getting a year newer car for your money.

However, we'd recommend the Volvo XC90. Inside, it's much more luxurious and slightly more spacious. The XC90 is the quicker car, yet you'll pay less in fuel. And, finally, its stellar reliability record indicates that ownership should be stress-free.