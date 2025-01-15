Best car shampoos 2025: the best wash-and-wax care for your car

We followed the instructions for each product to mix up a 13-litre bucket-full of liquid and suds to clean a car. We filled the bucket with ten litres of water, applied the measured dose of product then used the high-pressure-jet setting on the handgun to create foam to the top of the bucket.

We cleaned a panel per product on a black SUV; on each side, the front and rear doors, the rear quarter and the front wing/bonnet edge. The car had deliberately not been cleaned for two months over autumn and winter and the product was applied with a brand-new panel brush which was rinsed thoroughly between products.

We used a standard domestic home water supply through an external tap with a shower function to rinse the product off and applied/agitated the dirt on the paintwork for the same amount of time per product and twice over the entire area.

We dried each with a clean microfibre cloth then once dry, applied copious amounts of water to each panel to assess the resulting water-repellent qualities.

How we rate car shampoos

Value: How far does the product go? How well does it foam in the bucket? How long do the suds last? How well does the product cling to the vertical test panels when applied?

Cleaning: How well does the product lift dirt from the surface of the panel? Is repeated application of the product needed to lift and carry the dirt away? How easy is it to use and how much effort is needed to remove the dirt?