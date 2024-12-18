Best pressure washers 2024 for cars, tried and tested
Blast away dirt and grime from almost anything with a pressure washer. We’ve tested the best...
A pressure washer is something that, until you need one, you have little appreciation of how useful they are. Sure, you can clean your car using an ordinary hose, but a pressure washer can remove far more surface dirt and debris than a traditional domestic water supply can.
And if you live in a rural environment, the chances are that in addition to the usual road grime, you’ll pick up a layer of mud or debris that needs removing before you go anywhere near your paintwork with a brush and shampoo. A pressure washer will make short work of this, allowing you to concentrate on cleaning off the more stubborn stains without worrying about damaging your paintwork in the process.
But it’s not just the car; a pressure washer can also be the perfect tool for tidying up your driveway, patio or garden furniture. In fact, once you have used a pressure washer, the chances are you won’t approach cleaning in the same way again.
There are numerous pressure washers available on the market. We have assembled a selection, from machines alone to complete cleaning packages to a self-contained cordless example, to see what offers the best combination of value for money and performance when it comes to removing dirt and debris as quickly and efficiently and possible.
The products or services referenced in this story have been reviewed independently by our experts. When you click on links to various merchants on this site and make a purchase, this can result in this site earning a commission. Affiliate programs and affiliations include, but are not limited to, the eBay Partner Network. However, this will never influence our opinion or ratings.
Best for performance – Halfords Advanced PW50
Best for value – Clarke Jet Star 1950
Best for off-grid – Sealey SV20 cordless kit
Best pressure washers 2024
Halfords Advanced PW50 – Best for power
What Car? Rating - 5/5
Pros
- Excellent quality
- Huge power
- Good storage
Cons
- Heavy
- Large
The Halfords Advanced pressure washer is a monster, in every sense. By far the largest and heaviest – I struggled to get it out of the box – but it instantly feels quality and like it is going to perform.
There is some straightforward assembly necessary, but the instructions are clear. There’s a high-pressure hose, a reel, a metal threaded connection to the unit and lance, and a folding handle to winding the hose up and preventing it unwinding when stored.
The lance comes in two pieces but stores on the side without needing to take it apart and is constructed mostly from metal with plastic surrounds on the upper section. It comes with three interchangeable spray-pattern nozzles which are all colour-coded and fit inside a sliding-collar union.
The white one is a 40deg spray pattern, the green 25deg and the orange, 15deg. These store individually, along with the (included) snow-foam unit on the back of the main unit and it has wheels to move it around. Once assembled, it has a very solid, professional feel to it.
In use, this continues; it is noticeably more powerful than anything else here. Its motor is 30% more powerful than the nearest competitor (the Kärcher) and its pressure 45% greater than the Clarke – and the benefits are obvious. It cleaned the dirtiest wheel on our test vehicle best, and instantly blasted all surface debris on the door as well as some of the ingrained dirt and marks.
The high-pressure hose is also very long – 10m so you’re not constantly moving the main unit - and easy to get out of the unit, unrolling from the reel as you walk away from it.
It was by far the most effective of the washers using a lance in the driveway test, cleaning its section in less than two minutes, leaving it with a nice finish comparable to that given by the patio cleaner supplied with the Kärcher unit. The snow-foam adapter is also high quality and is effective, generating a thick product through an adjustable spray pattern and concentration.
Putting it away is simple – the high-pressure hose winds back on the reel and the handle stops it unreeling, and the lance store upright on the side of the unit without requiring disassembly. The spray nozzles and snow-foam adapter store in the rear and the whole unit rolls easily on its wheels.
Tester’s insight
“The Halfords unit is by far the most powerful here, which means it may not suit every task. But you can always reduce the effective pressure seen at the workpiece by moving the nozzle farther away. If you want a standalone, high-quality pressure washer, then you won’t go far wrong with this.”
Buy it if
- You want the best performance
- You want quality and a well-thought-out product
Don’t buy it if
- You’re on a budget
- You want a lightweight, easy-to-handle unit
The facts
|
Quoted weight
|
20kg
|
Assembled size (L x W x H)
|
400 x 350 x 910mm
|
Cable length
|
5m
|
Hose length
|
10m
|
Motor power
|
2500W
|
Maximum pressure
|
195bar/2828psi
|
Maximum flowrate
|
420l/h
|
Snow-foam applicator included?
|
Y
|
Detergent tank?
|
N
|
Number of nozzles
|
3
|
Wheeled?
|
Y
|
Lance total length (trigger to end)
|
830mm
|
Quoted noise level
|
98dB
|
Time to clean driveway
|
1m55s
Kärcher K4 Power Control Car & Home – Best for options
What Car? Rating - 5/5
Pros
- Renowned name
- Everything in the bo
- Quietest on test
Cons
- Unnecessary ‘power meter’
- Surprising plastic feel
- Lack of storage
Kärcher is perhaps the first name that springs to mind when people think about pressure washers. The brand has a wide range of products, but this one is a good prospect for those who want to use a pressure washer for multiple car and home cleaning tasks.
It comprises the unit as well as a host of accessories for both areas, all in one box. Assembling the K4 takes some doing, and the instructions are very small and tricky to understand. Two versions are available, with the Premium model costing another £40 (RRP) and features a handy wind-up reel on the back of the unit. We tested the standard version, but irrespective of which you choose, the main unit is weighty and the lance and accessories are all formed from plastic.
The high-pressure hose comes ready-fitted to the main unit and covered in grease. The tightly-wound hose connects to the lance under the trigger unit and it’s tricky to get it to fit immediately because it initially felt loose, but then seemed to tighten itself. The lance comprises four sections – the main trigger unit and two nozzles – one with adjustable pressure and spray patterns and one rotating spray pattern head.
There is also an extension section that can be used to elongate the lance, although this is more useful for the patio cleaner. By contrast, the pressure ‘display’ on the trigger is largely redundant – you know what pressure you are using by adjusting the nozzle or from experience.
In use, the K4 is impressive, easily removing surface dirt from the wheel and all but the most ingrained dirt from the car door. It was equally impressive when cleaning the driveway with the lance, but even more so using the patio-cleaning attachment. This made the least mess in the cleaning process, keeping my feet dry, and did a good job of cleaning the surface, even it it did need a rinse afterwards with the lance to wash away the filthy residue.
The snow-foam adapter worked very well with our generic snow foam, creating a genuine spray of suds. However, the detergent bottle, fitted to the connector in the main unit and using the supplied product, wasn’t as effective. The car-cleaning rotating brush is a useful addition, and with the detergent bottle fitted, will supply suds. But you’ll need to rinse off afterwards, because like the patio cleaner, you’ll still likely need to use the lance.
Before packing away, you’ll need to allow the lance to empty of water, otherwise each section drops water as you remove it. The trigger and the extension clip into the unit, but the nozzles simply stand in a cut-out at the bottom and you must coil the high-pressure hose and mains lead up and hang it off the back of the main unit. There is an extending handle to help you wheel it around, though.
Tester’s insight
"The Kärcher is powerful and quiet – noticeably the quietest here, which will keep the neighbours happy on a Sunday morning – and the range of accessories is useful. Storage is a bit of a pain but for an all-in-one-box, it is a great solution.”
Buy it if
- You want the reputation of a big brand
- You want everything in one box
Don’t buy it if
- You want something easy to put away and store
The facts
|
Quoted weight
|
11.5kg
|
Assembled size (L x W x H)
|
402 x 306 x 588mm
|
Cable length
|
5m
|
Hose length
|
8m
|
Motor power
|
1800W
|
Maximum pressure
|
130bar/1885psi
|
Maximum flowrate
|
420l/h
|
Snow-foam applicator included?
|
Y
|
Detergent tank?
|
Y
|
Number of nozzles
|
2
|
Wheeled?
|
Y
|
Lance total length (trigger to end)
|
860/1270mm
|
Quoted noise level
|
91dB
|
Time to clean driveway (lance)
|
2m25s
|
Time to clean driveway (patio cleaner)
|
1m58s (not including rinse)
Sealey SV20 Series kit – Best for off-grid cleaning
What Car? Rating - 4/5
Pros
- Self-contained
- Use any water source
- Lightweight and portable
Cons
- Restricted power
- Limited by battery life
- Stiff trigger
The Sealey SV20 pressure washer kit uses the same rechargeable batteries as a massive range of its cordless power tools, and allows you to pressure wash even when you don’t have access to mains power.
That makes it ideal for cleaning your car away from home, cleaning a mountain bike before loading it in a car, or blasting muck from a caravan before storing it. It’s also useful for numerous jobs around the home, garden or farther afield, on say a farm where you don’t have access to mains power.
It comes with a storage bag which easily houses the battery, charger, hose and snow-foam adapter, although the lance and main unit both poke out of the end. Assembly is simple; the lance is a push-and-turn into the main body and has a rotating collar with six spray patterns – 0deg, 15deg, 25deg, 40deg, a shower function and a vertical one, for getting into wheelarches, for example.
The hose connects to the main unit using a typical garden-hose push-fit connector while the other end has a filter which drops into a bucket of water or into a plastic container. It can also connect directly to a domestic water-supply hose.
It takes a moment to prime from a bucket of water, but once liquid has found its way to the pump, it’s a decent proposition. It removed an impressive amount of dirt from the car wheel and the general debris that had accumulated on the bodywork. The snow-foam adapter is also very good, and it left a decent covering of detergent on the side of our test van.
It didn’t perform as well as some of the others on the driveway cleaning test, due to trading lower power against portability, but the surface was a definite improvement, and it performed better than the Bosch unit.
Tester’s insight
“Off-roaders – whether on two or four wheels - would find this very useful after a day of mud-plugging. Many forecourts don’t like filthy cars or bikes washing themselves so this – and a container of water – mean you can blast the mud off and leave it where you found it, saving a lot of hassle.”
Buy it if
- You want an off-grid cleaning ability
- You don’t want to bring your filth home with you
Don’t buy it if
- You want ultimate cleaning power
- You are never away from mains power
The facts
|
Quoted weight
|
1470g (without lance), 1600g (with lance)
|
Assembled size (L x W x H)
|
790 x 250 x 80mm
|
Cable length
|
N/A
|
Hose length
|
6m
|
Motor power
|
130W
|
Maximum pressure
|
22bar/319psi
|
Maximum flowrate
|
120l/h
|
Snow-foam applicator included?
|
Y
|
Detergent tank?
|
N
|
Number of nozzles
|
6
|
Wheeled?
|
N/A
|
Lance total length (trigger to end)
|
790mm
|
Quoted noise level
|
N/A
|
Battery
|
20V, 2Ah
|
Time to clean driveway
|
4m10s
Clarke Jetstar 1950 – Best for value
What Car? Rating - 4/5
Pros
- Great price
- Good performance
- Easy to use
Cons
- Plastic feel
- No high-pressure hose storage
- No foam adapter
The Clarke unit is quite impressive at first sight: it’s weighty and substantial, necessitating wheels to move it around and suggests a powerful product.
There is little in the way of setting up – a couple of plastic hangers that slot into the side of the main unit and fit the high-pressure hose to the pump and the lance. There’s a threaded metal connector to the unit and a slide-in union on the lance, with a plastic clip to hold it in place. The lance is a two-piece item with a good length and a single nozzle which slides in and out to adjust pressure and rotates to change the spray pattern.
The high-pressure hose was very tightly coiled from the box and despite some time spent trying to straighten it out, it remained tightly wound, making it tricky to extend away from the unit and even more cumbersome to put away. In terms of storage, the lance stands up in one of the clips on the side of the main unit although there’s nowhere specific for the high-pressure hose to be stored. A plastic hook on the other side from the lance can be used to hang the coiled-up mains lead.
In use, the performance is good; a step behind the Halfords and Kärcher but better than the Bosch. It blasted dirt from the wheel well, and did a good job of removing debris from the car’s bodywork while on the driveway. It also performed admirably when removing surface grime and was less patchy than the Bosch unit.
It doesn’t come with a shampoo application head but there is an integral detergent tank. We added some of our generic shampoo and we got some suds to appear, but not many, and when they did, they were a relatively wet mix that didn’t dwell very long on the side of the van.
Tester’s insight
“While still a budget unit, the Clarke feels more of a pressure washer than the Bosch does. It is a proper pressure washer, as shown on the paper specs and in the performance, capable of doing what most people would need from a cheap pressure washer.”
Buy it if
- You want a proper pressure washer
- You want great value for money
Don’t buy it if
- You want a snow-foam adapter
- You want bells and whistles
The facts
|
Quoted weight
|
8.4kg
|
Assembled size (L x W x H)
|
287 x 322 x 555mm
|
Cable length
|
5m
|
Hose length
|
5m
|
Motor power
|
1600W
|
Maximum pressure
|
134bar/1950psi
|
Maximum flowrate
|
400l/h
|
Snow-foam applicator included?
|
Number of nozzles 1
|
Detergent tank?
|
Y
|
Number of nozzles
|
1
|
Wheeled?
|
Y
|
Lance total length (trigger to end)
|
750mm
|
Quoted noise level
|
96dB
|
Time to clean driveway
|
2m17s
Bosch Easy Aquatak 110 – Best for portability
What Car? Rating - 3/5
Pros
- Small
- Lightweight
- Low price
Cons
- Not very powerful
- Storage ineffective
- Limited usefulness
Bosch’s Easy Aquatak 110 is the baby of its range of pressure washers and this is reflected in the price.
Its low price is due, in part, to its relatively low specification. On paper, it has the lowest-powered motor and the lowest pressure of all wired models (although still more than the cordless Sealey). That means that it is a small unit and easily carried in one hand, with storage of the spare nozzle and the snow-foam applicator on the back of the unit.
There is a definite lightweight feel to it. The case and lance is plastic and the high-pressure hose feels quite flimsy. The lance can either be stood up assembled in the side-mounted bracket or disassembled with the main trigger unit housed on the handle and the remainder on the rear. There appears to be little in the way of storage for either the high-pressure hose, which at 3m is short, or the 240V cable and plug.
The unit comes with two nozzles: a variable fan which adjusts from narrow to a wide spray pattern, and a rotating-jet nozzle, which is better for cleaning large areas such as patios or driveways. The included foam application bottle did a reasonable job of propelling our generic car shampoo/snow foam onto the side of the van, where it remained for a few moments but it was quite wet and ran off quickly.
When cleaning the wheel and door of the car, it did an acceptable job of removing brake dust and general debris from the car. When used on the driveway, it again did a satisfactory job although the head of the lance needed to be quite close to the ground to get a decent cleaning effect. We had to go over some areas again to get them clean enough to be satisfied with.
Tester’s insight
“The Bosch is small and light, which means it is useful for people without much storage room and is a definite step up from using a basic domestic hose for cleaning a car or garden furniture. It’s inexpensive, better than just a hose and won’t take up much room in the shed.’
Buy it if
- You want something that’s easy to move around and store
- You’re on a tight budget
Don’t buy it if
- You want ultimate cleaning power
- You like things neat and tidy when put away
The facts
|
Quoted weight
|
4.2kg
|
Assembled size (L x W x H)
|
375 x 170 x 290mm
|
Cable length
|
5m
|
Hose length
|
3m
|
Motor power
|
1300W
|
Maximum pressure
|
110bar/1595psi
|
Maximum flowrate
|
330l/h
|
Snow-foam applicator included?
|
Y
|
Detergent tank?
|
Number of nozzles 2
|
Number of nozzles
|
2
|
Wheeled?
|
N
|
Lance total length (trigger to end)
|
750mm
|
Quoted noise level
|
98dB
|
Time to clean driveway
|
2m50s
How we test pressure washers
Our testing process was three-fold. Firstly, we looked at how effective each was at removing dirt from two cars which had not been cleaned for at least four weeks prior to the test. We used each washer to remove dirt and debris from one of the cars’ wheels as well as a complete panel – the four doors and the tailgate – with water alone and no detergent or agitation. This would show the ultimate power against the sort of dirt most users would want to remove with a pressure washer.
We then assessed how effective each included detergent application system was. Two had an inbuilt tank or bottle connection while for the others, there was a separate ‘snow-foam’ style applicator that attached to the main unit. We used a generic car shampoo/snow-foam to assess how the devices applied the product and the resulting consistency of the product on the side of a test van.
Finally, we tested each washer when cleaning a two-metre-square section of wet concrete driveway. This was starting to get mucky in the run-up to winter, with general grime as well as tree debris and is another way in which people would generally find a pressure washer useful.
Where appropriate, we used the spray nozzle set as we felt would work most effectively and for the Kärcher unit, we also tested another section with the patio cleaner attachment. We measured the time taken to clean each section to a standard we would be happy with.
How we rate pressure washers
Portability
How easy is it to move the unit from its storage location (shed or garage) to where it is to be used. Must it be carried, or does it have built-in wheels?
Ease of use
How simple is it to begin using the washer and put it away again after use? Does the hose wind up for storage or do you need to wind it up manually, potentially getting dirty in the process? Does it come with relevant attachments, such as snow-foam dispensers or car-washing brushes?
Power
How powerful is the pressure washer? Is it powerful enough to loosen or get rid of all surface dirt from the car prior to washing? How well did it remove grime from the concrete driveway test section?
How to choose a pressure washer
The first thing you need to decide is what you will use it for primarily. If it’s washing the car or van, then power is everything, although you need to be careful around the soft hood of a convertible, for example.
For motorcycles or cycles, then ultimate power is not necessarily what you need. Adjustability and control are more useful here, since too great a pressure can cause problems with bearings, brakes and the electrical systems.
For applications around the home, then adjustability in the spray patterns can be very useful for different jobs, such as cleaning garden furniture or patios. Similarly, the option to add features or equipment, such as patio cleaners, can speed up the process and reduce the amount of water used for some jobs; cleaning a large driveaway purely with a spray nozzle can use a lot of water and make a real mess, drenching your feet and lower legs.
Storage is also worth considering; the ability to quickly and easily wind-up high-pressure hoses without having to do it by hand will help prevent your hands getting wet or cold (or both) while storing the lance complete makes life easier as you don’t have to assemble and disassemble it every time you want to use it.
The products or services referenced in this story have been reviewed independently by our experts. When you click on links to various merchants on this site and make a purchase, this can result in this site earning a commission. Affiliate programs and affiliations include, but are not limited to, the eBay Partner Network. However, this will never influence our opinion or ratings.
Frequently Asked Questions about pressure washers
- What are the benefits of using a pressure washer for cleaning cars?
Firstly, it makes washing a car quicker and easier. Secondly, it’s good for your car, as you use the water pressure to remove dirt rather than having to scrub your car’s paint finish hard which could damage it. Just ensure that the water pressure isn’t so high it can damage the paintwork.
- What PSI (pounds per square inch) or Bar rating should a pressure washer have for car cleaning?
We recommend a minimum of 1200 PSI – or 83 Bar – to get the best results. At the high end, we suggest an upper limit of 2400 PSI – or 165 Bar. All of the products we review here fit within that power range. For older cars, classic cars, or cars that already have damaged paintwork we suggest using water pressure on the lower side in case a high pressure causes damage.
- Are electric or gas pressure washers better for cleaning cars?
Electricity is by far the best way to power pressure washers for cars. This is because gas-powered devices are much more powerful and likely to cause damage to paintwork. Gas-powered pressure washers are mainly used in industrial applications.
- What features should I look for in a pressure washer specifically designed for cars?
Firstly, you need to check it has an adequate power output. For cleaning a car you need a minimum output of 1200 PSI, or 83 Bar. Secondly, the pressure washers should feature a range of useful standard accessories, which includes variable sized nozzles, and a way to add soap (detergent) to the machine’s water output. Thirdly, space is often an issue for people so you need machine that is neat and tidy when not in use.
- Can a pressure washer damage the paint or finish of a car?
Yes a pressure washer can damage the paint and finish of a car. This applies specially to older cars, classic cars, and those cars that already have damaged paintwork. To avoid this, you shouldn’t use a pressure washer with a power output of more than 2400 PSI – or 165 Bar.
The products or services referenced in this story have been reviewed independently by our experts. When you click on links to various merchants on this site and make a purchase, this can result in this site earning a commission. Affiliate programs and affiliations include, but are not limited to, the eBay Partner Network. However, this will never influence our opinion or ratings.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals from What Car? sign up to our weekly newsletter here