Best pressure washers 2024 for cars, tried and tested

Frequently Asked Questions about pressure washers

- What are the benefits of using a pressure washer for cleaning cars?

Firstly, it makes washing a car quicker and easier. Secondly, it’s good for your car, as you use the water pressure to remove dirt rather than having to scrub your car’s paint finish hard which could damage it. Just ensure that the water pressure isn’t so high it can damage the paintwork.



- What PSI (pounds per square inch) or Bar rating should a pressure washer have for car cleaning?

We recommend a minimum of 1200 PSI – or 83 Bar – to get the best results. At the high end, we suggest an upper limit of 2400 PSI – or 165 Bar. All of the products we review here fit within that power range. For older cars, classic cars, or cars that already have damaged paintwork we suggest using water pressure on the lower side in case a high pressure causes damage.



- Are electric or gas pressure washers better for cleaning cars?

Electricity is by far the best way to power pressure washers for cars. This is because gas-powered devices are much more powerful and likely to cause damage to paintwork. Gas-powered pressure washers are mainly used in industrial applications.

- What features should I look for in a pressure washer specifically designed for cars?

Firstly, you need to check it has an adequate power output. For cleaning a car you need a minimum output of 1200 PSI, or 83 Bar. Secondly, the pressure washers should feature a range of useful standard accessories, which includes variable sized nozzles, and a way to add soap (detergent) to the machine’s water output. Thirdly, space is often an issue for people so you need machine that is neat and tidy when not in use.