How to wash a car: our top car cleaning tips

How long has it been since you last washed your car? Weeks? Months? It can be tricky to keep it looking its best year-round, particularly if you cover lots of miles, or use your car every day.

Even if you’re determined to maintain a factory-fresh shine, it’s often hard to find the time to wash the car yourself at home. Plus, with thousands of car-cleaning products to choose from, and a wealth of sometimes conflicting advice to be found, it can be all too tempting to put down the bucket and just visit your local car wash.

So, to illustrate that DIY car cleaning can be rewarding, and help you clean your car quickly and effectively, we’ve spoken with expert detailer Richard Tipper, owner of Perfection Detailing.