Best upholstery cleaners 2024 - the products to bring sparkle to your seats

Carplan’s Demon Fabric is exceptional value, and according to the promotional material, it is suitable for seats, carpets, roof linings and other upholstery – but no hard plastics.

The instructions say to apply and work into the surface using a brush or a sponge before rinsing the area with a damp sponge or cloth, while rinsing regularly.

It applies as a thick foam straight from the large bottle, in a narrow jet sitting on the surface to be cleaned, so covering the entire area is difficult – and if you do, it can mean saturating the surface, particularly once you start to work it in with a sponge. It requires quite a bit of effort with the sponge, particularly to get harder stains off, such as the chocolate.

The fabric will become wetter during rinsing because it requires quite a bit of water to remove the product, meaning it could be some time before you can use the vehicle again. However, the seat came up quite nicely, removing most of the chocolate and enough of the coffee and cola to make them all-but imperceptible.

However, when the seat base had finally dried, the chocolate stain had become more apparent than when wet and there was still evidence of the coffee stain. And while the cola, dirt and general dirt had been removed well, the finish was patchy.

Tester’s insight

“I was slightly surprised when the Demon Fabric came out as a foam as nowhere does it say it will. You need to use quite a lot to get total coverage which, coupled with the need to rinse with a lot of water, meant our test van couldn’t be used until the following day because the upholstery was wet. Patchy performance, albeit at an incredibly low price.”