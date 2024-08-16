Best alloy wheel cleaners 2024 - tried and tested

Agitation

Did we need to agitate the product with a brush once applied or were we able to simply rinse the product off?

Finish

Did the product remove all the road dirt and brake dust residue from the wheel? Did the wheel feel like it would resist the build-up of subsequent brake dust and dirt in the future?

What’s in an alloy wheel cleaner?

All of the alloy wheel cleaners here on test are marked with the ‘Harmful’ exclamation mark symbol since the chemical constituent typically can be toxic if swallowed and harmful to the skin or eyes, as well as the environment. Further, the Simoniz product also carries the ‘Corrosive’ symbol, suggesting it contains either an acid or alkaline component and is the only product here to be so marked.

To remove dirt, tar and brake deposits, wheel cleaners need some chemicals to do this and the main ones are as follows:

Sodium Mercaptoacetate

Six of the eight products here use this as their main component, typically with several other, smaller-proportion surfactants to help lift dirt from the substrate. Described as a ‘Danger’ by the European Chemical Agency, this is toxic if swallowed and harmful to skin and aquatic life and may be corrosive to metals. It is typically used in washing and cleaning as well as textile dying.

Sodium Thyoglycolate

A synonym of Sodium Mercaptoacetate.

ThioCare

Manufactured by Bruno Bock, this is derived from Thioglycholic acid but is pH neutral and is described as “a reactive cleaning agent for the removal of metal oxide particles on sensitive surfaces.”